Teen rapist convicted after breaching home detention conditions

The Auckland teenager who has admitted raping and sexually assaulting fellow teenagers will ask the Supreme Court to hear his case. (File photo)

A teenager who raped and sexually assaulted fellow high school students at parties breached his home detention conditions.

The teenager admitted 10 charges including rape, unlawful sexual connection with a child, indecent assault and sexual conduct with a child and is serving a sentence of 12 months home detention.

The charges relate to offending when he was aged between 14 and 17 and attacked six young women.

The man has since been charged with breaching his home detention conditions. He appeared at the Auckland District Court on Wednesday where Judge Kate Davenport convicted and discharged him, a court registrar confirmed to Stuff.

READ MORE:

* Teen rapist will ask Supreme Court to keep his name secret

* Auckland teenager who raped and sexually assaulted fellow teens to be named



The teenager still cannot be named as he has sought leave to go to the Supreme Court on the matter of permanent name suppression. His bid to keep his name secret was declined in the Court of Appeal, High Court and District Court.

Survivor advocate Ruth Money, said she is disappointed survivors were not notified about the breach as it was “naturally triggering given his serious sexual violence against them”.

“I’m glad to see that what appears to be random screening by Corrections when they are managing offenders in the community has picked up non-compliance”

Last April, the teen was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention and a further 12 months’ supervision.

Judge Claire Ryan started with a sentence of seven-and-a-half years in prison before applying various sentence discounts for his mental health, early guilty pleas, youth, remorse and rehabilitation.

In the end she reduced his sentence by 73%, allowing her to impose home detention while acknowledging he was getting “a lucky break”.

Three of the young man’s survivors have taken the unusual step of waiving their rights to automatic name suppression.

They have previously addressed the court, sharing details of suicide attempts and ruined years following the teenager’s attacks. They support naming the offender.

Sexual violence: where to get help