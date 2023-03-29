Teen rapist convicted after breaching home detention conditions
A teenager who raped and sexually assaulted fellow high school students at parties breached his home detention conditions.
The teenager admitted 10 charges including rape, unlawful sexual connection with a child, indecent assault and sexual conduct with a child and is serving a sentence of 12 months home detention.
The charges relate to offending when he was aged between 14 and 17 and attacked six young women.
The man has since been charged with breaching his home detention conditions. He appeared at the Auckland District Court on Wednesday where Judge Kate Davenport convicted and discharged him, a court registrar confirmed to Stuff.
The teenager still cannot be named as he has sought leave to go to the Supreme Court on the matter of permanent name suppression. His bid to keep his name secret was declined in the Court of Appeal, High Court and District Court.
Survivor advocate Ruth Money, said she is disappointed survivors were not notified about the breach as it was “naturally triggering given his serious sexual violence against them”.
“I’m glad to see that what appears to be random screening by Corrections when they are managing offenders in the community has picked up non-compliance”
Last April, the teen was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention and a further 12 months’ supervision.
Judge Claire Ryan started with a sentence of seven-and-a-half years in prison before applying various sentence discounts for his mental health, early guilty pleas, youth, remorse and rehabilitation.
In the end she reduced his sentence by 73%, allowing her to impose home detention while acknowledging he was getting “a lucky break”.
Three of the young man’s survivors have taken the unusual step of waiving their rights to automatic name suppression.
They have previously addressed the court, sharing details of suicide attempts and ruined years following the teenager’s attacks. They support naming the offender.
Sexual violence: where to get help
- Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.
- Victim Support 0800 842 846.
- Safetalk text 4334, phone 0800 044 334 webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.
- The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.
- Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843
- Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).
- If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.
-
If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.