Former head of family violence prevention charity found guilty of stealing $44k

Betty Sio stole money that was meant to be used to help vulnerable people.

The former head of a family violence prevention charity has been found guilty of stealing $44,000 from the organisation, which also received government funding.

Betty Sio was found guilty on two charges of dishonestly using a document following a judge-alone trial in the Manukau District Court.

Sio, who was previously named a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order, helped to establish the Pacific Island Safety and Prevention Project and was chief executive from 2009 until 2015.

The charity was established to provide prevention, education, counselling and development services to the Pacific Island community in Auckland.

READ MORE:

* Woman jailed after defrauding government-funded charity out of $260k



By 2014 it was receiving about $2.5 million in government funding per year to provide domestic violence prevention services.

Sio and former operations manager Tapualii Raewyn Uitime were largely responsible for managing the use of this funding.

Uitime defrauded the charity out of about $260,000 and was previously jailed to two years and one month imprisonment

She was sentenced to two years and one month in jail after charges were laid by the Serious Fraud Office.

SUPPLIED Betty Sio was previously named a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order for services to the Pacific Island community.

The pair created fake invoices from suppliers and authorised cash cheques to pay them.

They then cashed those cheques and used the money for their own benefit, the Serious Fraud Office said.

“As chief executive, Ms Sio was responsible for distributing funds that could have made a significant difference to the lives of vulnerable people in her community,” director Karen Chang said.

“She abused her position by taking advantage of lax financial controls to steal $44,000 for herself and turned a blind eye to the actions of Ms Uitime, who stole around $216,000.

“This was prolonged offending over the course of years, and ultimately contributed to the closure of an organisation which had been recognised as providing a valuable and important service,” Chang said.