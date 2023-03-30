Conspiracy theorist Billy Te Kahika jailed for Covid-19 protest, bailed for appeal

Billy Te Kahika Jr was found guilty of organising the protest.

Conspiracy theorist Billy Te Kahika Jr has been granted bail, despite being sentenced to jail for organising a protest on the first day of the Covid-19 delta lockdown in 2021.

Te Kahika and Vinny Eastwood, who are also bandmates, were both found guilty of intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act by organising and attending the protest.

Judge Peter Winter handed the pair short jail sentences when they appeared at the Auckland District Court on Thursday.

However, their lawyers immediately asked for the men to be granted bail, pending an appeal being heard in the High Court.

Judge Winter granted bail and scolded Eastwood for laughing at one point.

Neither defendant is allowed to publicise the reasons they think their appeal may succeed on any social media platform.

The protest took place outside the TVNZ building in central Auckland on the first day of the level 4 lockdown on August 18, 2021.

The pair appeared at the Auckland District Court on Thursday where Judge Peter Winter sentenced Te Kahika to four months’ imprisonment, which was met with murmurs of disapproval from his supporters.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Vinny Eastwood was arrested at the protest.

Eastwood was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment.

Supporters in the back of court were heard to say: “No justice here... May God have mercy on your soul.”

Before the courtroom opened, Te Kahika addressed about 30 supporters with a karakia and said he was “fighting for everybody’s freedoms and rights”.

Judge Winter was satisfied Te Kahika was the orchestrator and organiser of the protest whereas Eastwood’s actions were in a supporting role and he even tried to calm the crowd at one point.

“[Te Kahika] had the most to gain in notoriety from the breach,” Judge Winter said.

“I find that he has exhibited no remorse to the offending other than remorse for himself.”

At trial, Te Kahika said he told police about his intention to organise a protest for 200 to 300 people.

He said he wanted police to be present to ensure the safety of protesters, the public and to prevent disorderly behaviour and violence.

But police had advised him against proceeding with the protest as it was illegal and he would be at risk of arrest.

STUFF CIRCUIT Is Advance NZ co-leader Billy Te Kahika Jnr who he says he is, a man of Christian values and integrity?

Te Kahika posted live on social media ahead of the protests, encouraging others to attend and included a bank account number to contribute to his costs and expenses.

Judge Winter disagreed that the pair took measures to ensure the protest took place safely, such as social distancing and mask wearing to prevent the spread of Covid.

“In fact, it would seem, that part of their protest action was to deliberately shun that form of protection as an act of defiance and protest,” he previously said in his decision.

Judge Winter said the defendants were both aware that they would be intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 lockdown order.

The legislation was there “for the protection of all New Zealanders” at a time when the re-emergence of the virus posed a “significant threat” to Kiwis.

Prosecutor Catherine Finegan submitted this was an “intentional and egregious” flouting of the rules.

“They placed themselves, the persons they encouraged to attend and the community at large at risk,” Finegan said.

She submitted a term of imprisonment was appropriate.

Te Kahika’s lawyer, Paul Borich, KC, submitted there was no evidence of Covid-19 being transmitted at the event, or being a super-spreader event.

Borich said the police took about an hour to do anything.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Billy Te Kahika was arrested at the protest.

Te Kahika was protesting the single most authoritarian interference of the rights of New Zealanders, Borich argued.

Nathan Batts said the experience of Eastwood’s arrest and the criminal justice system had the fullest deterrent effect.

A night in custody had a traumatic effect, the court heard.

Both Borich and Batts submitted the pair should be convicted and discharged.

The court heard Eastwood has since got a job with a broadcaster in Texas which transmits a blend of comedy and conspiracy content.