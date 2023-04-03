328kg of crystallised meth found in contaminated shipment of beer... so far

Police have concerns some of the beer cans circulating in the community could be contaminated with meth.

Police have recovered more than a quarter of a tonne of methamphetamine concealed in a shipment of beer, and that figure is expected to increase, they say.

Auckland City’s Organised Crime Unit was investigating the shipment which resulted in a search warrant that took place in Ryan Place, Manukau, in early March.

So far 328kg of methamphetamine has been recovered in crystallised form from the industrial address.

This comes as Auckland police continue to look into methamphetamine in liquid form that was found at the same time.

The “Honey Bear House Beer” – which comes in blue-and-red, 473ml cans featuring a picture of a bear – that contain the drug may have been passed around by people trying to import it using the beer as a cover, Detective Inspector Chris Barry said.

“It is not believed this beer is available to be purchased in New Zealand and no other brand is involved in this shipment.”

Police advise anyone who may still have one of these cans to not drink it and to contact police immediately by phoning the 105 phone service quoting the file number 230310/6793.