Three charged over death of central Auckland man

Three people have been charged in connection to the death of Adrian Selwyn, who died in the Auckland suburb of Epsom in March.

Police said in a statement on Tuesday the 39 year-old was found dead at a Manukau Rd property on March 15.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand said

search warrants were carried out across Auckland, leading to the arrest of three men aged in their 20s.

The trio have also been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, as well as supplying the drug.

One of the three has been charged with illegally having a firearm.