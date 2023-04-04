Family of man who died after drinking meth beer say workmate gave him 24 cans

Researchers are worried a fall in the cost of methamphetamine will lead to more people using the drug. (First published in October 2019)

The man who died after he unknowingly drank beer contaminated with methamphetamine said he was given a 24 pack of “Honey Beer House Beer” by a colleague.

Sisters of Aiden Sagala, who died after drinking the beer, told Newshub on Monday night that Sagala, along with other workmates, were given the beer for free.

According to the family, Sagala – who didn’t drink alcohol often – asked whether beer usually tasted “salty”.

The “Honey Bear House Beer” – which comes in blue-and-red, 473ml cans featuring a picture of a bear – that contain the drug may have been passed around by people trying to import it using the beer as a cover, Detective Inspector Chris Barry said.

“It is not believed this beer is available to be purchased in New Zealand and no other brand is involved in this shipment.”

Sagala’s sister Angela Sagala said the beer her brother brought home came from someone at work: “It was a colleague. His words were, ‘Oh, it’s a friend from work.’”

Angela Sagala’s partner also drank a can, but his one was actual beer and did not appear to be contaminated.

Aiden Sagala asked his sister’s partner if the beer he was drinking was “meant to taste salty”.

"My partner had a sip of it and spat it out,” she said.

Aiden Sagala then abruptly fell ill, telling his family “I think I’m dying” before collapsing.

Supplied/Supplied Aiden Sagala has been named as the person whose death police are investigating in relation to meth-laced beer.

Angela Sagala was out getting fish and chips when her brother collapsed.

Her partner called her, telling her to “get home now”.

She could hear her brother yelling “Mum!” in the background of the phone call, and “went through three red lights” as she raced to get home, she said.

Upon arrival, she saw her brother was having a seizure, and Angela Sagala described him as looking “possessed”.

“He was on the ground and was trying to fidget with his nose and then he turned to me and was like, 'Sis, I'm dying,’” she said.

Supplied Police seize beer contains that may contain meth from a Manukau property in Auckland.

Angela Sagala is a doctor. She managed her brother’s pulse and performed CPR when his lips became blue.

Five days later, Aiden Sagala died, and a positive result for meth was found in his urine.

This did not make sense to his family, until Angela Sagala and her partner recalled the beer he'd been drinking that night.

"He was a man of God, the most loving, gentle giant," Angela Sagala told Newshub.

"He lights up the room, he really does light up the room. He was a very talented boy, he was loved. He was the prince of our family."

NZ Police/Supplied Police have concerns some of the beer cans circulating in the community could be contaminated with meth.

On Monday, police uncovered more than a quarter of a tonne of methamphetamine concealed in a shipment of beer, which they expect to increase.

So far 328kg of methamphetamine has been recovered in crystallised form from the industrial address.

This comes as Auckland police continue to look into methamphetamine in liquid form that was found at the same time.

Police advise anyone who may still have one of these cans to not drink it and to contact police immediately by phoning the 105 phone service quoting the file number 230310/6793.