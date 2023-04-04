Man charged after armed standoff in Stratford to remain in custody

Sonny Edwards is taken into custody following an armed standoff with police in Stratford.

A man arrested after a tense and lengthy armed standoff with police in central Taranaki last week has been remanded in custody without plea for a month.

Sonny Temaire Edwards, 33, appeared in the Hāwera District Court on Tuesday by audiovisual link facing eight charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, using a firearm against law enforcement, failing to stop for police and driving while suspended.

Judge Tony Greig remanded Edwards for four weeks without plea to enable a section 38 psychiatric report to be done, at the request of his lawyer, Nina Laird.

Laird said she sought the report to ascertain his state of mind during the incident.

Edwards, who court documents say is a farmer from Whanganui, was taken into custody about 3pm on March 28.

The alleged offending relates to an incident which started about 10.30pm the night before in Stratford.

Police allege Edwards failed to pull over for police and ran off after firing at officers, before being tracked by officers and a police dog to an Achilles St address.

Cordons were established in the area by police, before officers started a lengthy period of negotiations in a bid to get him to surrender.

Edwards will reappear on May 2.