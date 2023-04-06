Police search for man on BMX bike after indecent assault in Ōtara

Police are looking for this man after an indecent assault in south Auckland.

Police are searching for a man, pictured riding around on a BMX bike, after an indecent assault in south Auckland’s Ōtara.

The incident happened on February 22.

Pictures released by police show the man riding round on a BMX bike.

He is in a blue hoodie, with the hood pulled up, black shorts and black shoes.

NZ Police/Supplied The man was pictured wearing a blue hoodie and black shorts.

“We believe he may be able to assist us with ongoing inquiries,” police said.

“If you know who this man is, or have any information that will be able to assist our investigation, please get in contact with us.”

Reports can be made to police via calling 105, or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using the reference 220223/6683.