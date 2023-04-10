Victim of alleged assault in Christchurch park dies in hospital

A 31-year-old man has been charged over the alleged fatal assault in Linwood Park on Friday night.

A man has died after an alleged assault in Christchurch’s Linwood Park on Friday night.

The incident happened between 7.30pm and 7.50pm and the victim was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

Police confirmed on Sunday afternoon that the man had since died.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time,” they said in a statement.

It’s understood the victim was from India and was in New Zealand to visit family. He was in his late fifties.

Police believed the offender punched the victim, it’s understood.

The park was cordoned off overnight Friday while police examined the scene.

On Saturday morning, a 31-year-old was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the assault.

He appeared briefly in the Christchurch District Court on Saturday and was next due in court on Tuesday.

Further charges were likely, police said.

“As the matter is before the courts, police will not comment further,” they said.

Police still wanted to hear from a woman who they understood was waiting at a nearby bus stop about the time of the assault.

Anyone with information, including relevant dashcam or security camera footage, is asked to call police on 105 and reference file number 230407/0351. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.