Disturbing footage shows woman being dragged from Waikato bottle store

WARNING: This footage is disturbing. A woman is dragged from a Ngāruawāhia shop and taken away in a car.

Footage has emerged of a woman being dragged from a bottle shop in a rural Waikato town.

The attack happened in the Ngāruawāhia Bottle-O store about 8.45pm on Saturday night, the shop’s owner said, and comes as police say they are searching for a 27-year-old woman.

A man confronted a woman in the Ngāruawāhia Bottle-O at 8.45pm on Saturday night, the owner said.

In the footage, a man in a white t-shirt aggressively walks towards a woman in jeans and reaches out and forcibly grabs her.

The man then pushes the woman onto the ground and begins to drag her.

She manages to get out of his grip, before the man punches her, the footage shows.

The man then drags the woman out of the shop and across the broad Ngāruawāhia footpath where he opens the door into her face, pushing her over.

The video ends with the man trying to lift the woman into the back-passenger’s seat.

The Bottle-O’s owner, Ash Parmar, said he was really concerned for the woman’s safety and was frustrated that it took police 45 minutes to arrive.

The woman is dragged from the shop, across the footpath, towards the white car.

“I was really worried ... last night police didn’t come forever.

“I am questioning police response time, which was appalling last night,” he said.

Parmer said what mattered first was finding the woman who had been taken.

He said he couldn’t sleep last night because of what had happened and had travelled into Hamilton police station after the incident.

Parmar said the woman entered the shop seeking shelter from the man, who “looked high as a kite”.

A staff member and neighbouring store owner tried to stop the man, but they were also afraid.

Police said they were not able to confirm whether the woman in the video was another Ngāruawāhia woman they were searching for.

That woman, 27-year-old Emerald Wright, is around 165cm tall, of thin build, with black black hair, and of Māori descent, a similar description to the woman in the video.

A police spokesperson said Wright was last seen in the Ngāruawāhia area around 8.40pm on Saturday, 8 April.

The spokesperson said anyone with information can contact police on 105 and reference file number 230409/3852.