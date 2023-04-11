Stolen car used to flee police 'nearly' hits members of public

A stolen car that fled across Auckland had “several near misses” with members of the public after being spiked early Tuesday morning, police say.

Police spotted the car at Albany Highway and signalled for it to stop around 3am, but it fled “at speed”.

“Police elected not to follow,” a police spokesperson said.

The two young people in the car then attempted to break into a petrol station on Onewa Rd before fleeing a second time, police said.

The car pulled a U-turn on Auckland northern motorway and began following the wrong lanes into the city, police said.

Police spiked by the car but – after almost hitting several members of the public – it continued driving along State Highway 1 until the Gillies Ave exit.

The fleeing vehicle covered more than 20km of ground before police on the ground eventually stopped it at Owens Rd.

Two young people had been taken into custody.