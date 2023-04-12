Marlborough police respond to 47 vehicle break-ins in less than a month

A stolen vehicle is thought to have been used in a ram-raid of a Blenheim vape shop last week – one of 47 vehicle break-ins police have responded to since mid-March.

Police say the number of vehicles targeted by thieves in Marlborough has skyrocketed, and are asking for help to deter thieves.

Sergeant Andrew Young said police received 47 reports of vehicles being broken into or interfered with in Blenheim and Picton between mid-March and early April.

Older Nissan, Mazda, Toyota and Honda hatchbacks and sedans were more likely to be targeted, and they were mostly from outside people’s homes, Young said.

“The vehicles are then often being used for joyriding, and to commit further offences and harm in the community,” Young said.

“Police are committed to identifying and apprehending those responsible. However, police cannot be everywhere at once, and we cannot deter opportunistic thieves on our own.”

To make vehicles less attractive for theft, police urged vehicle owners to always lock their vehicle and take their keys with them, keep valuables out of sight, install an alarm or immobiliser, and to park their vehicle in a garage or driveway, or a well-lit area if road parking was necessary.

Five young people arrested on March 28 were thought to be connected to vehicle thefts, in Nelson and Blenheim. Police also believed a stolen vehicle was used to ram-raid a vape shop in central Blenheim last week.

Young also asked the public to report any suspicious or unusual behaviour around vehicles immediately by calling 111, or 105 after the fact.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.