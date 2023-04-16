Man killed near Whangārei petrol station, police call for videos to help investigation

The Gull petrol station in Whangārei near where the man was found dead on Saturday night.

Police are appealing for video or images after a man died in Whangārei on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, police said they were launching a homicide investigation after a 25-year-old man was found dead near the Gull service station on Tauroa St, in the suburb of Raumanga.

Police were called to the scene around 9.40pm to reports of someone being injured.

A police spokesperson said a man, aged 25, died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained during the incident.

Assistant Manager of the Gull and attached Night ‘n Day store, Abhishek Singh, said the station has been closed since the incident, and staff were only permitted to enter through the back entrance.

The victim’s family had gathered at a blue tent at the scene on Sunday and were the only ones permitted in the area, Singh said.

Police were still working on Sunday afternoon and did not give Singh or his team any indication of when the petrol station might be able to reopen.

“We’re losing business, but someone has lost a life,” Singh said. “It is a big loss for his family.

On Saturday night, police were working to establish the circumstances of what happened and identify and locate others involved – noting the incident involved “a group of people”.

The incident occurred near State Highway 1, at a busy intersection of two fast food outlets and the Gull petrol station.