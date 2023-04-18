Kiwi man deported from Australia after racking up 71 convictions

Walter Mamuku was deported from Australia after racking up 71 convictions. (File photo)

A 43-year-old man who moved to Australia at 6 months old has lost an appeal against deportation after racking up 71 convictions.

Walter Mamaku is the latest Kiwi to be kicked out of Australia under the infamous Section 501 of the Australian Migration Act.

Mamaku has a long history of criminal offending, lying to authorities and not turning up to court. He has been charged 100 times and convicted 71 times.

Australia’s Administrative Appeals Tribunal says he “poses a real or significant risk of harm” to Australia.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi criminal's children in Australia swing last-ditch appeal against his deportation

* 501 deportee forced to leave children in Australia after attacking three men

* Kiwi criminal deported from Australia after 30 years 'quite likely' to reoffend



The convictions have become increasingly more serious, beginning with driving convictions and drug possession and increasing to drug supply and theft.

On one occasion in 2018, Mamaku broke into an apartment belonging to two people who were on holiday, before stealing their car.

In 2020, Mamaku was found with “34 points of ice”, or methamphetamine, on him – about 3.4 grams.

In total, Mamaku was imprisoned for five years for all his convictions, but didn’t serve all that time.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Mamaku says he believes he can overcome his drug problem, given another chance. (File photo)

The tribunal found Mamaku showed “little regard” for Australian law.

Mamaku said he used meth, heroin and cannabis after becoming the primary carer for his two daughters.

He was working as a surveyor and was spending time away from his family, sometimes months at a time.

Mamuku had since tried to get treated for his drug addiction and undertaken rehab courses, the tribunal heard.

“The applicant states that he is suffering from depression and also suffers from a neurological disorder which was assessed in detention but there has been no diagnosis,” the decision said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Deportees and lawyers speak in south Auckland about the Australian government's policy of deporting Kiwis convicted of or charged with crimes. (First published February 2020)

Mamaku also has a history of not appearing in court and telling petty lies, including about his family.

In 2020, Mamaku told a court he wanted to see his children, who were living in Western Australia – but they hadn’t lived in Australia since 2016.

Despite Mamaku saying he had a “loving family”, he hadn’t seen any of them in years, including during his imprisonment.

He said he wanted to stay in Australia to be with his mother, who had cancer – but he hadn’t seen her since 2019.

He also lied four times on arrival cards into Australia, declaring he didn’t have any previous convictions.