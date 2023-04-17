Charges laid after alleged stabbing at Burger King in south Auckland

Two people were seriously injured during an incident in Takanini on Sunday afternoon.

Charges have been laid after two people were seriously injured in an alleged stabbing at a Burger King in south Auckland on Sunday.

A 26-year-old man will appear in Papakura District Court on Monday charged with assault with intent to rob and wounds with intend to cause grievous bodily harm.

A Z service station employee on Taka St, off Great South Rd, said the incident had occurred at the Burger King next door.

On Monday, Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Daniel Newman said the community was concerned at the violence of the crime.

“Retail workers don’t deserve to go to work to get stabbed,” he said.

“In terms of the wider community... you talk to my constituents, there's a tremendous concern about what is going to happen next.”

Retail crime rates have been on the rise for the past four years. Reports of theft dropped slightly in 2020, which could be linked to strict Covid-19 lockdowns during that year, but have sharply increased overall with thousands more cases recorded between 2020 and 2021, and again from 2021 to 2022.

Police data shows shoplifting crimes (robbery, burglary and theft) rose to a fresh high last year, with police receiving 241,638 reports.

On Sunday, St John confirmed two patients with serious injuries had been taken to Middlemore Hospital. A hospital spokesperson said one patient was in a critical condition, and the other was stable.

In an update at 6.30pm on Sunday, police said it was “alleged the man stabbed two staff members before fleeing”.

“He was found at a nearby location a short time later and taken into custody,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

A Burger King spokesperson said the organisation was “shocked” by the incident.

“We are shocked and horrified by this unprovoked attack on our team members at our Takanini restaurant, and we are focused on supporting them and their families through this truly awful incident,” they said.

“We have increased our security at the store, and we are continuing to work closely with the police on their investigation.”