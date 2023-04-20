Auckland girl targeted by US sexual predator, but NZ police refused to act

Multiple pre-teens in New Zealand have been targeted by a sexual predator in the US. (File photo)

A father has been left “sickened” after his daughter was targeted by a sexual predator in the United States – and New Zealand police declined to investigate.

When the Auckland dad learnt his 12-year-old daughter had been convinced to send topless photos of herself to a man in his 20s via Google Chat, he immediately contacted police.

But once the police discovered the alleged offender lived in Ohio they told the father: “As [this is] outside of New Zealand we can’t take matters any further.”

Now, having been approached by Stuff, the New Zealand police have re-opened the case.

“Since reviewing the matter police have made further enquires and are in the process of providing this information to US authorities,” acting crime manager, Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said.

McNeill also admitted by not passing on the details of the alleged offender to law enforcement agencies in the US in the first instance, New Zealand police breached their own policies.

In January, the father discovered “deeply disturbing chat” on his daughter’s laptop and learnt his daughter had been passed the Google Chat details of a man in his 20s from friends at school.

The father said he knew of at least three other pre-teens at his daughter’s school who had been contacted by the man.

Having been warned that it would take the police “several weeks” to determine the man’s location, the father launched his own investigation.

He traced the man’s Google email address back to an address in Ohio and used a local property register to find the man’s name.

“It took the police two-and-a-half months to gather information that it took me half an hour to find online, only for them to turn around and say there was nothing they could do.

“We entrust the safety of our children to the police – they’re who you go to when there’s been a crime – but it’s like the cops just chucked my daughter’s case into ‘too hard’ basket and moved on.”

He was particularly concerned that the police could change their approach to the case so drastically within one week.

“The whole thing is sickening. Was my daughter not important this time last week? Do they not care about a case until the media get involved?

“At what point do our children – the most vulnerable section of our society – become a priority?”

Police confirmed they had not been in contact with any overseas law enforcement agencies prior to being asked about the case by Stuff.

McNeill acknowledged although “police are able to work with our international law enforcement partners in an attempt to identify the users of IP addresses”, they had not initially done so in this case.

”We take all reports of crime very seriously. Holding offenders to account is important and any opportunity to prosecute will be taken, however crimes committed online are complex to investigate.

“It can be difficult to track down these offenders, with many based overseas,” he said.

McNeill added “it’s important for people to know that offenders can be incredibly manipulative, and they are skilful in providing a sense of trust which makes victims feel comfortable to share images”.

The Ohio man had allegedly targeted other children in New Zealand, McNeill said.

When Stuff told the father police would be re-opening his daughter’s case, he became tearful.

“I love my daughter more than life itself, and to know those images are out there will haunt me forever.

“I’m just so relieved that something is being done to stop the guy doing it to other kids, who may be closer to home.”

Ohio police have been approached for comment.

