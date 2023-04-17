Alleged offenders in Whangārei homicide struck with vehicle during attack

The people who fatally assaulted a Whangārei man on Saturday night were “struck with a vehicle” during the attack, police have said.

At 9.40 on Saturday night, a man was “seriously assaulted” while at a Gull service station in Raumanga, and died at the scene.

Stuff knows the identity of the man but has chosen not to identify him until his family have been notified of his death.

In CCTV footage obtained by 1 NEWS showing the forecourt of the petrol station at the time of the alleged attack, two men appear behind a dark car, and look to be attacking someone on the ground. The person on the ground is then thrown to the side.

One of the attackers is then hit by a car and moments later the attackers run off.

Northland district crime manager detective inspector Dene Begbie said the investigation team are trying to piece together the facts of what led to the man’s death.

“We have established the deceased has been seriously assaulted and that the people involved in the assault have also been struck with a vehicle,” Begbie said.

google maps The Gull petrol station in Whangarei where the man was found dead on Saturday night.

Police said the dead man was at the “centre of this investigation”.

“His family are understandably devastated by what has occurred,” Begbie said.

Police have asked again for anyone with information or who has footage of the incident to get in touch, but not to put it on social media.

If you were in the area of the Raumanga Gull service station at 9.30pm on Saturday night, police ask for you to get in touch if you have not already done so.

Contact police via their 105 phone service or online, using Update My Report or alternatively, anonymously,

via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.