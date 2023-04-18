Alleged burglar found hiding under house after supermarket smash and grab

Countdown Mt Roskill was targeted by a smash and grab just before midnight.

Thieves smashed their way into two large Auckland supermarkets overnight, with one suspect later found under a nearby house.

Five people smashed the front doors of Mt Roskill Countdown on Stoddard Rd, shortly before midnight on Monday, according to police.

The alleged offenders then got back into a stolen vehicle they were using and fled from police.

The police helicopter found the vehicle a short distance away on Farrelly Ave, where it was abandoned.

Three people ran through backyards and into a property on Christini St, where they were taken into custody “without incident”, police said.

Police Dog Unit Delta tracked a fourth offender to a property in Potter Ave, where a youth was located hiding under a house.

Searches continue for the fifth person involved.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Police investigations continue after an attempted burglary at Pak’nSave Royal Oak early on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, investigations are continuing after an attempted burglary at a Pak’nSave in Royal Oak early on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the burglary on Manukau Rd just after 2.30am, after reports of three people smashing the front doors of the building to gain access.

Cigarettes were the target, police say, but the alleged offenders left empty-handed after failing to break the locks.

A police spokesperson said suspects “fled in a stolen vehicle, which was located a short time later abandoned on Haydn Ave”.