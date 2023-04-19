Mother deported to India after causing 40 fractures, brain bleeds to 2-month-old

A 36-year-old mother has been deported to her home country of India, after she was convicted of giving her “dependent and defenceless infant” daughter 40 fractures, brain bleeds and a “deep brain injury”.

The woman attempted to appeal her deportation, on the grounds the decision would be “unjust or unduly harsh” due to the permanent separation from her daughter and husband, as well as the reception she may face on her return to India.

However, a decision made by the New Zealand Immigration and Protection Tribunal outlined why these grounds were not acceptable.

The woman, referred to as “NU” in the decision, came to New Zealand in 2014 on a student visa, gaining a qualification in business management, before she was employed as a restaurant manager.

In April 2017, NU entered into an arranged marriage with “BB” (her husband), which was celebrated in India.

BB joined NU on a partnership visa in December and began working the night shift at a supermarket.

The couple welcomed their child, referred to as AA, in September 2018.

On November 7, BB took two days’ annual leave and spent most of his time out of the home, which resulted in the couple having an argument and BB leaving and not returning until 10pm.

NU continuously called and texted BB – messages included saying he needed to “return home for the sake of his daughter”.

On November 8, AA “seemed to be unwell” and the couple took her to the family doctor, who sent AA to hospital.

AA underwent several tests, which uncovered multiple injuries, including 40 fractures, subdural haemorrhages on either side of her head, a deep brain injury and a multilayer retinal haemorrhage in her right eye.

NU and BB suggested the injuries “may be the result of a bone or other medical disorder, such as rickets”.

Rickets is when a child’s bones soften, due to an extreme and prolonged vitamin D deficiency, which AA was diagnosed with in November 2018.

This claim was dismissed after AA was assessed by medical experts, who determined her severe injuries were non-accidental.

AA was then removed from her parents by Oranga Tamariki, and put into foster care.

NU was charged and convicted of with wounding with reckless disregard, injuring with intent to injure, and ill-treatment or neglect of child, which BB was also charged with, but acquitted of.

Libby Wilson/Stuff The child went into Oranga Tamariki’s care after her parents were charged.

In June 2021, NU was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison, and was served a deportation notice shortly after.

NU wanted to be given a “second chance” to remain in New Zealand, in order to rebuild her family, and remain close to her daughter – despite having no contact with her since she began her prison sentence.

NU’s physical mistreatment and violent handling was likely to cause “detrimental consequences” for the rest of AA’s life, the tribunal said.

“Deportation is not a disproportionate response to the appellant’s serious offending against her child, which even in New Zealand has caused her long-term separation from the child,” the tribunal wrote.

“It is not, in that sense unjust and or is it unduly harsh.”

The tribunal declined NU’s appeal, and NU “remains liable for deportation”.