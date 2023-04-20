Crown to seek lengthy non-parole term for fatal street stabbing

Neighbours spoke of hearing screams when the woman was killed in Massey, Auckland, and now feel less safe than they did previously.

The man who stabbed an Auckland law student to death in the street has admitted a charge of murder.

Kanwarpal Singh appeared at the High Court in Auckland on April 4 where he admitted murdering 21 year-old Farzana Yaqubi in December 2022.

Court documents released to Stuff show the Crown will seek a sentence of life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of at least 17 years, under section 104 of the Sentencing Act.

The section is reserved for the very worst murders that include aggravating factors, such as if the murder was committed with a high level of brutality, cruelty, depravity, or callousness.

Singh murdered Yaqubi on Royal Rd, outside a badminton club on a Monday afternoon.

Yaqubi was part of the Hazara community in Auckland.

Ahmed Fayyaz, spokesperson for the United Hazara Association of Auckland, has previously told Stuff there were a couple of thousand ethnic Hazaras in Auckland.

He says many of the members of the community came as refugees in 2001 when 438 people were rescued by the Norwegian container ship Tampa.

Fayyaz said his community was “in shock” over the tragic death of the young woman.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Armed police at a cordon on Cedar Heights Ave near Massey.

He said Auckland wasn’t safe any more and his family had thought about moving to Australia as the employees for his removal and parts business were receiving abuse.

“We used to say this was heaven, it was a country where we felt safe.”

At an earlier court hearing, supporters of Yaqubi called Singh a coward. One person yelled: “She was just a child”.

Singh was initially given name suppression to notify family in India of the charge.

He is due to be sentenced in August.