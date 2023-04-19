'Highly premeditated': Driving instructor sentenced for years of sexual offending

Michael Raymond Young has been sentenced to 12½ years’ imprisonment for sexual offending. (File photo)

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

A former Palmerston North driving instructor has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for “highly premeditated” sexual offending against young girls.

Michael Raymond Young lost name suppression when he appeared for sentence in the High Court on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to 12½ years’ imprisonment on 16 charges including unlawful sexual connection with a child under 12, rape and sexual violation.

Young, 69, appeared in a grey prison tracksuit and sat outside the dock so he could be fitted with a hearing device.

He appeared visibly shaken and cried as he held a photo of a woman to his chest after blowing her a kiss in the public gallery, which was packed with supporters for both Young and his victims.

Judge Lance Rowe said he wanted proceedings to start with the victims, whose names were suppressed, reading their impact statements.

Three of them chose to stand and read their statements aloud, while another was given to the judge.

Young began his offending in the 1980s against a girl between the ages of 6 and 9.

He was in his mid-to-late 20s when he asked her to touch and squeeze his penis. He asked her to do this again later in a bedroom and asked her if she would show him her genitals.

The child left the room.

In the mid 2000s Young began to offend again against a child who was about 5.

Rowe said this offending was extensive and covered a significant period of time, from 2005 until 2012, until the girl was about 11.

In court, the young woman said what occurred all those years ago had shaped her life.

She had been left with constant anxiety and struggled to maintain relationships.

She had been diagnosed with depressive and anxiety disorders and medicated since the age of 15.

“I don’t remember a time I could sleep normally.”

She had a fear of the dark and some days struggled to get out of bed.

“I’m in constant fear of what I am going to encounter.”

She had been suicidal, turned to smoking and drinking and hated seeing a body that, in her eyes, was damaged.

“I found the only time I would feel loved was when I over-sexualised myself.”

As she was beginning to rebuild, preparation for the trial (due to take place before Young plead guilty at its commencement) took its toll.

“I never thought I’d make it this far... I will not let it take any more from me.”

Murray Wilson/Stuff Michael Young has been sentenced at the Palmerston North courthouse.

The abuse occurred in bedrooms, a shed, car, pop-up caravan and a school pool.

This included raping the child, using sex toys and other acts.

Rowe said the child was raped at least three or four times between the ages of 7 and 11, “but probably more”.

“It occurred every few months.”

On one occasion he performed a sex act and the child vomited.

Young would play pornography and occasionally took photos and videos.

He changed the locks on bathrooms and toilets so he could access the victim in the shower.

If she told him her genitals hurt, he would kiss them.

He also offended as his wife lay next to him sleeping.

A second woman, who Young raped when she was 9, told the court how he had shattered her perception she lived in a safe place.

“Predators are everywhere. That is the reality of what I have to live with now.”

His offending followed a similar pattern to his previous victim and included several instances of abuse.

His fourth victim was between 8 and 9 when Young took her to a room to watch pornography. His two other victims were also present.

At some stage the complainant saw one of the victims on top of Young.

The child left the room and went to a lounge but Young went in and removed her underwear and pants.

He violated her before taking all the girls to a school pool.

He asked the victim if she wanted him to do the same as before but she said no.

He then took the girls to a property – of which the location is suppressed – and violated them with sex toys.

“You created opportunities to offend,” Rowe said.

The use of sex toys, porn to groom his victims and the fact Young changed locks meant his offending was highly premeditated, the judge said.

Taking photos was an act of degradation and the abuse was a breach of trust.

The abuse had “affected them [the victims] in almost every facet of their lives”.

When deciding on Young’s term of imprisonment, Rowe set a starting point of 18 years.

However, taking into account Young’s guilty plea, age, lack of previous convictions, remorse and commitment to treatment Rowe discounted this to 12 ½ years.

Young must serve a minimum of six years.

Rowe acknowledge such a sentence meant Young could spend a significant amount, if not all, of his remaining life in prison.