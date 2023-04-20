Man accused of hitting woman at Posie Parker protest receives name suppression

Controversial anti-transgender speaker Parker Posie aborted her speech in Auckland’s Albert Park after heated protests.

A man charged with assaulting an elderly woman during a protest against an anti-transgender speaker has received name suppression.

The protester is the second person charged after standing against United Kingdom activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, at Auckland’s Albert Park in March.

The man is alleged to have hit the woman during a heated clash between supporters of Keen-Minshull and those who support transgender rights.

The man appeared in the Auckland District Court on Thursday morning, where he was given name suppression and remanded on bail.

He was ordered not to associate with the complainant and not to act violently towards anyone or anything.

He is next set to appear in court in May.

Videos of the protest showed heated scenes between the protesters, with a man hitting a woman twice in the face.

While police said they could not comment further on the matter while it was before the courts, a police spokesperson asked the public to be careful of what they post online.

Auckland Stuff Reporters Anti-trans activist Posie Parker fled from counter protestors in Auckland on March 25, 2023.

Keen-Minshull was set to speak at as part of her Let Women Speak tour, but was drowned out by thousands of counter-protesters.

She was doused with tomato juice and left the rally early, but said she would return to New Zealand in the future.

Protester Eli Rubashkyn, a transgender and intersex activist, has been charged with common assault for pouring the juice on Keen-Minshull.

She pleaded not guilty when she appeared at Auckland District Court earlier this month.