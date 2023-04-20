Man who broke into Auckland Zoo rhino enclosure won't be charged by police

A man was filmed entering the rhino enclosure at Auckland Zoo.

The man who broke into Auckland Zoo’s rhino enclosure will not be charged by police because of “personal circumstances”.

On Wednesday, a man broke into the zoo’s African enclosure where he bathed in a pond and “staunch walked” towards animals.

An Auckland Zoo spokesperson said rhinos and antelope in the enclosure were “understandably startled”.

The man was removed by zoo staff after spending 15 minutes in the enclosure.

Supplied A man got into the Auckland Zoo rhino enclosure on Wednesday and swam in the moat.

He was arrested by police but will not face criminal charges, a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

When Stuff asked police whether mental health was a factor, a spokesperson said: “Police have made a decision to take no further action in this matter. This is based upon the man’s personal circumstances and as such he has been referred to appropriate agencies for support.”

Video showed the man floating on his back in the enclosure’s moat, washing himself and then walking up a dusty hill in the enclosure, towards animals.

READ MORE:

* Watch: Man breaks into Auckland Zoo rhino enclosure

* Auckland Zoo elephants Burma and Anjalee to be rehomed at separate zoos in Australia

* Australia fires: Thousands petition for koalas to be introduced to New Zealand



Two nyala antelope appear to watch the man taking a dip from a distance at the top of the enclosure’s hill.

A witness, who asked not to be identified, was standing next to him when he jumped into the enclosure.

She first thought that a child or an item must have fallen into the enclosure and the man was going to rescue it.

The witness said the man “staunch walked” the antelope and walked back and forth around the enclosure.

“I couldn’t believe he was in there,” she said.

SUPPLIED A man entered the Africa enclosure at Auckland Zoo on Wednesday and walked towards antelope, a witness said.

Witnesses said a crowd formed watching the man in the water before zoo staff cleared the crowd and removed the man from the water.

Police said the man was quickly removed by zoo staff and then arrested.

The police spokesperson said they had responded to reports of a person entering an enclosure at 11.25am.

No injuries were reported to police, either to the man or to any animals.

A spokesperson for Auckland Zoo said staff quickly and safely resolved the incident after the man had walked through the enclosure and then spent a number of minutes in the moat.

Supplied Police have not charged the man in relation to breaching the enclosure.

The man then responded to staff instructions and got out of the enclosure.

“The rhinos and nyala were understandably startled by the intruder and moved quickly away to the far end of the habitat where zookeepers were able to safely hold them,” the spokesperson said.

Auckland Zoo director Kevin Buley said he was proud of how his staff responded to the incident.

“We are all very relieved that there were no injuries to either the animals or people as a result of what happened this morning. We hope that the man involved gets the help and support that he very clearly needs,” Buley said.

The zoo’s website says southern white rhinos can reach 1.8 metres tall and 2.5 tonnes of weight.

According to the World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) rhino programme manager Dr Joseph Okori, white rhinos are more “gregarious” and calm than black rhinos.

“They respond to threats by just running away.”

Southern white rhinos are poor swimmers but like to wallow in mud to cool themselves down, WWF said.