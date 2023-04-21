Teen seriously assaulted in West Auckland park, police hunting attacker

A teenager was assaulted at a park in Henderson, off Chislehurst St.

Police are hunting for a man who assaulted a teenage girl in an Auckland park.

Waitematā West CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said a man entered a property on Parma Place in Henderson on Wednesday morning.

“This man has followed the victim from the property, a teenage girl, to a reserve area off Chislehurst St, where she has been subjected to an assault.

”Police have examined a section of the reserve as well as the girl’s home.

“An area canvass as well as an extensive CCTV phase in the investigation is also well under way.”

A resident said there was police tape up around the area and forensic investigators had visited.

She had been told the man followed the girl to the park after she ran from the property.

The man dragged her into the park and threw her into the mud, the resident said.

“He picked up mud and threw it into her face.

“She was hiding in the bush when a group of children saw her. She screamed for help and a group of bikers helped her until the police arrived.”

Waitākere ward councillor Shane Henderson urged people to come forward and give information to the police about the incident.

“Sunnyvale community residents are feeling on the edge. They really need to feel some reassurance.

“I would encourage the police to communicate with the public as soon as they can.”

Goldie said police recognised the incident would be unsettling for the community.

“We would like to reassure them that our investigation team is working to establish the circumstances and identify the offender involved.”

Police have asked anyone who witnessed suspicious activity around the Parma Place, Chistlehurst St, Newham Place and Bloom Cres areas on Wednesday morning to get in contact.

Information can be provided through calling 105 phone service or by going to police.govt.nz/use-105.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.