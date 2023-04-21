Police find man accused of assaulting family member in Whanganui

Police are searching for a person involved in a family harm incident in Whanganui. (File photo)

A police negotiation team is speaking with a man accusing of hurting a family member before going missing for much of the day.

Officers were called to the Parikino area near Whanganui River Rd after a report of assault on a family member about 10.40am on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

When police arrived in the area, the alleged offender had left the area with the victim, they said.

“A number of enquiries have been undertaken during the day to locate them, including air searches with the assistance of a local helicopter crew.”

The alleged offender’s vehicle was found on Whanganui River Road at 3.40pm with the victim.

She had no serious injuries and was transported from the area.

Police were still working to locate the man at 5pm, but had found him just after 5.30pm, the spokesperson said.

“The Police Negotiation Team is assisting officers on the ground to speak to the man, who is yet to be taken into custody.”

The man had been taken into custody, but no charges had been laid yet, the spokesperson said.