Feilding man and his dog fatally shot by police

A neighbour films the moment when police enter the Seddon St house and confront the armed man inside.

A man shot by police after an eight-hour standoff has been described as someone who kept to himself by neighbours who say the incident was sparked over a complaint to animal control.

The man in his 50s died on the way to hospital after he was shot by officers on Seddon St in Feilding on Sunday night.

Police also confirmed they shot one of the man’s dogs.

Police were called to the address after the man, who was known to police, allegedly shot at a neighbour’s house at 1pm.

READ MORE:

* 'It's just getting worse': Manawatū mayor is one of many who share concerns for town's recent criminal behaviour

* Manawatū property market less depressed than others

* Man charged with GBH after serious incident in Feilding



George Davis, who lives across the road, said he was heading home from shopping when he saw a large police presence on the street.

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff Flowers have been laid near the Feilding house where a man was fatally shot by police on Sunday night.

He could hear “yelling and screaming” from the property and an officer on a loudspeaker.

The person on the speaker was “consistent” and asked the man to come outside, he said.

“That went on for about two or three hours.”

Police then “kicked the door” open and asked the man to come outside with “his hands up and he still didn’t”.

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said the man owned a number of firearms but believed a .22 rifle was used during the stand-off.

He said the man’s three dogs were often roaming, and he understood the neighbours involved had phoned animal control.

He said the man’s son, who is in his 30s, was also present during the standoff, and was pleading for his father to give himself up.

He could hear the son yelling on the loudspeaker, “Dad, they are trying to help you”.

The man had been firing a rifle from his home since Friday, causing “unnecessary drama”, and on Sunday started shooting at the house next door, he said.

Stuff A man was shot by police after presenting a firearm at officers in Feilding on Sunday night.

“Only issues we’ve had on the street were at that house.”

Do you know more? Email us at newstips@stuff.co.nz

Resident Luke Te Whare said he watched the stand-off unfold, as police tried for over five hours to coax the man from his home.

They “warned him for ages to come out”, and also instructed him to lock his dogs in another room.

STUFF A man has died after being shot by police in Feilding on Sunday night.

At 9pm police entered the house and there were “at least 14 to 15 shots”. Ambulance staff then tended to the man and took him away.

An armed police officer stood guard in the rain outside the house on Monday before more officers arrived and began knocking on neighbours’ doors and asking questions.

There were holes in the windows at both the front and side of the house, and blood on the curtains.

A dog could be seen inside the home.

Stuff A hole can be seen in a window and there is what appears to be blood on another window at the Seddon St property.

Two holes were visible in the window of a house next door.

A woman laid flowers against a fence near the property just after 11am..

Superintendent and Central District Commander Scott Fraser said the armed offenders squad had been deployed as a precautionary measure and the police negotiation team also attended the scene as they tried to encourage the man to come out of the house. He refused.

Fraser said police did everything possible to bring the incident to a peaceful end.

“Our officers used a range of tactics in order to engage with the man, however unfortunately he has presented a firearm towards our staff and has been shot.”

More than 25 police staff were involved.

“Medical assistance was immediately provided however, tragically, the man died after being transported to hospital.”

Residents could expect to see a continued police presence as officers conducted scene examinations, which would assist a critical incident investigation and the Coroner.

“This event would have no doubt concerned some residents but we would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident.”

The IPCA would be notified, and officers involved in the shooting were being supported.

Fraser said the man was known to police and they had been called to the property before. He would not say how many times, or when the most recent call-out was.

Stuff Police remain at the scene of the fatal standoff on Monday morning.

In a statement the Manawatū District Council confirmed three dogs were registered to the property and animal control officers had been called to assist police with two dogs on Sunday night following the shooting.

They were asked to put them into a room, but one of the dogs escaped. It was caught by an animal control officer and impounded at about 2.30am on Monday.

The second dog was still on the property and the council was waiting for instructions from police as to how they would like to proceed.

“We can confirm that the property and the owner were known to us, but for privacy reasons we cannot get into specifics.”

Police would be conducting an investigation into the entire event, which started from the 111 call that came in about the man firing shots at a neighbour, Fraser said.

Stuff Officers were at the scene on Monday and the street is open to residents only.

Manawatū district mayor Helen Worboys said the seriousness of the incident was of great concern, and indicative of “a bigger picture of what is happening in society” for people under stress.

“People are just losing it. That stress, the system’s just not there to support people, be it education, health, policing.

“The basics we need to support them, the resourcing is not there.”

A perceived increase in criminal activity and firearm incidents in the town was a real concern among older and vulnerable residents, she said.

“There needs to be fundamental changes from the top. How do people get themselves in this kind of state?”

An increase in the number of firearms incidents was also of concern.

A man believed he was shot by someone with a firearm while mowing the lawn outside his home on South Street in Feilding on the afternoon of March 11. He was seriously injured.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of March 28, a Poole St resident was injured outside their home and had to be hospitalised.

In both incidents, police have yet to confirm if the injuries were due to gunshots.

When asked about residents’ perceived rise in crime in Feilding, Fraser said there were incidents occurring across the central North Island.

Officers were in the area and there would be a noticeable police presence in the town in the coming days.