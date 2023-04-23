Man fatally shot by police after eight-hour standoff in Feilding

The man was shot by police after presenting a firearm at officers.

A man has died after being fatally shot by police after an eight-hour standoff in Feilding on Sunday night.

Police responded to reports of a man allegedly shooting at his neighbour’s window on Seddon St shortly before 1pm, Superintendent and Central District Commander Scott Fraser said.

Do you know more? Email us at newstips@stuff.co.nz

The man refused to come out of the house when police arrived, he said.

The Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) was deployed as a precautionary measure and the Police Negotiation Team (PNT) was also in attendance as they tried to encourage the man to come out of the house.

READ MORE:

* 'It's just getting worse': Manawatū mayor is one of many who share concerns for town's recent criminal behaviour

* Manawatū property market less depressed than others

* Man charged with GBH after serious incident in Feilding



The man was shot by police at around 9pm after presenting a firearm at officers, leaving him critically injured, Fraser said.

“Medical assistance was immediately provided however, tragically, the man died after being transported to hospital,” he added.

“Nearby residents can expect to see a continued police presence overnight and tomorrow, as officers conduct scene examinations.”

The IPCA will be notified of this incident and a critical incident investigation is underway.

“Support will be provided to the officers involved,” Fraser said.

Feilding is 20km north of Palmerston North.