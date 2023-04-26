Police hunting 'extremely dangerous' Auckland dirt bikers who terrorised motorist

Police are on the hunt for a group of dirt bikers who swarmed a driver on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Inspector Rakana Cook, the relieving area commander for Counties Manukau East said police had received “several complaints” about the bikers’ “extremely dangerous driving behaviour” the previous day.

An estimated 50 people on dirt bikes swarmed a car, reportedly a brown Range Rover while it was driving in Mount Wellington, and attempted to damage the car by using their helmets to hit the car’s windows.

A witness said the bikers were also trying to slash the tyres of the car.

The driver was not injured, but police said they were “understandably shaken”.

“This is a challenging type of behaviour for police to deal with at the time, due to safety for other road users and the riders themselves,” Cook said in a statement.

Cook said police witnessed behaviour that could only be described as “extremely selfish” and “with little regard for the safety of themselves or anyone else”.

Police said the bikers were spotted in Ōtara, Pakuranga and Mount Wellington.

“At one point, a police car was parked observing the riders and taking information for follow up, when a number of them started kicking the patrol car,” Cook said.

Joel Stirling/Supplied A group of bikers has been spotted several times throughout Auckland (file photo).

“The patrol car was not damaged, but this type of behaviour was unacceptable.”

Cook said it was “extremely concerning” that a member of the public was caught up in an incident, saying police continued to investigate.

The “frustrating” behaviour was not a new issue, and despite “carrying out enforcement work” to stamp down on the bike riders, the situation was “complex”.

Despite holding those involved to account and issuing infringement notices “the message does not seem to be getting through”.

“It is illegal to ride a dirt bike on the road unless it is roadworthy with a current warrant and registration,” Cook said.

“Anyone riding a bike with an engine capacity above 50cc needs to have a motorcycle licence.”

Supplied It is illegal to ride a dirt bike on the road unless it is roadworthy, police said.

Cook appealed to the parents and family members of the bike riders, some of who are youths.

“Police also want to see parents and family members take responsibility for the actions of these riders, ensure they are acting safely, wearing helmets and if riding they’re within the legal parameters of using a bike on a road or any public place,” Cook said.

“The last thing we want is one of these riders be seriously injured or killed, or have them kill an innocent member of the public.”

Cook said if any Aucklanders come across this group, they should focus on keeping themselves safe and contact police if it is safe to do so.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting file number 230425/6081.