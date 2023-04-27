Mother left 'shattered' after police found unjustified in fatally shooting son

Tangaru-Noere Turia, 34, died after police shot him following an incident in Papatoetoe in 2021.

Police were unjustified in fatally shooting Tangaru-Noere Turia in Auckland in 2021, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has ruled.

Turia had been holed up in a house and was shot by an Armed Offenders Squad officer when he walked onto the driveway with a gun over his shoulder.

The officer yelled for Turia to put the gun down, then shot him three times just seconds later.

The Police Association has rejected the watchdog’s findings, saying the officer had to make an “urgent” decision.

A mother has been left “shattered” after Auckland police were found to be in the wrong for fatally shooting her son.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority ruled on Thursday a police officer was unjustified in shooting Tangaru-Noere Turia, as he did not pose an immediate threat.

The incident unfolded on Avis Ave, Papatoetoe, in February 2021, after officers were called to the area because a shot had been fired through a window.

READ MORE:

* Police justified in shooting at man during hour-long motorway chase, report finds

* Some frontline police refusing high-risk call outs prompts more training

* Man shot dead by police was charged for sledgehammer bank robbery



Turia, 34, had been holed up in a house and was shot when he stepped outside onto the driveway, with his loaded shotgun over his shoulder.

The authority found there were only two seconds between the officer seeing Turia step outside and him shooting Turia.

While the officer yelled for Turia to drop his weapon, he “gave him no time at all to comply with the request”, authority chairperson Jude Colin Doherty said.

“He had the option of waiting for a response from Mr Turia and he should have done so.”

This is the first time the authority has found a police shooting unjustified since it was established in 2008.

Turia’s mother, Moana Taverio, said the family had been left “shattered” by the findings.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Tangaru-Noere Turia died after an incident on Papatoetoe’s Avis Ave.

“They could have changed things, they could have saved my son’s life. They should have given him a chance after the warning, two seconds was not enough time.”

Turia had been struggling with his mental health before the incident but was not dangerous, she said.

“I know my son, he is not that kind of person, he would not have taken another person’s life.”

Turia had been deported from Australia in 2017. He was only 6 months old when he left Aotearoa and had no support in Auckland when he returned, Taverio said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Officers were called to the area after a shot was fired through the window of a neighbouring house.

“The deportation changed his life, and nobody helped him when he got there.

”Things just went from bad to worse.”

The authority said Turia posed a “low to negligible” threat to officers and the public when he was shot.

“The Authority has found, on the balance of probabilities, that the officer’s action in shooting Mr Turia was an excessive and unreasonable use of force.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Under Fire: A Stuff investigation into police shootings. Video first published November 2017.

“However, it has concluded that there is insufficient evidence to prove this to the criminal standard of beyond reasonable doubt.”

The New Zealand Police Association Te Aka Hāpai has rejected the finding.

Association president Chris Cahill said he disagreed that Turia did not pose an immediate threat.

Turia was armed with a gun, displaying “agitated and aggressive” behaviour and refusing to comply with police directions, Cahill said.

The officer had to make an urgent decision based on evidence presented and he did not have the “luxury” of a detailed investigation, Cahill said.

“Turia was armed and dangerous – he had previously discharged his firearm into the neighbouring address and he showed no intention of backing down.”

Any delay would have placed officers at an unacceptable risk of death or grievous bodily harm, Cahill said.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said an investigation undertaken after the shooting determined there was insufficient evidence to support laying a criminal charge.

It was not thought an employment investigation in this case would lead to a different outcome to the criminal investigation, the spokesperson said.

Assistant Commissioner Sam Hoyle said the report highlighted a need for greater clarity in police policy and training about thresholds for the use of such force.

A review of training and policy relating to the use of lethal force would be undertaken.

Several weeks before Turia’s death, he absconded from his court-ordered bail address while subject to electronically monitored bail, Stuff understands.

He was on bail awaiting sentencing at Manukau District Court when he died.