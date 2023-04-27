Killer stalked victim until he drowned for the sake of gold rings, chain

Police divers search for James Jenkins’ body after he leapt into the water.

A man responsible for a “relentless pursuit” which ended in his victim drowning has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.

Joniero Joe Irving was found guilty of the manslaughter of James Jenkins following a trial at the High Court in Auckland in February.

Irving had stalked Jenkins into the water, taking his gold rings and threatening to kill him.

Irving’s sentencing on Thursday happened in front of a packed public gallery that included members of both families.

After receiving his sentence, and before being led into the cells, Irving turned to the Jenkins family and said “I’m sorry for what I’ve done.”

A Jenkins family member responded: “You’re not f...ing sorry.”

Earlier, Irving’s lawyer Lorraine Smith told Justice Brewer that Irving was remorseful. She asked for sentence discounts amounting to 65%, a figure that would allow for a sentence of home detention.

Smith said Irving had written a letter to the Jenkins family. She said her normal practice was to pass the letter to the police so the family could decide whether to read it or not.

Justice Brewer said he did not want it read in court.

“I think if you read the letter out in court, there would be a riot.”

Stuff Justice Timothy Brewer said the murder involved cruelty, depravity and callousness.

Justice Brewer declined to give any discount for remorse and said it was easy to write a letter saying sorry after being convicted.

“He’s kept [Jenkins’] rings. He hasn’t even disclosed where they are ... Remorse, really?”

However, he did provide a discount of 15% for Irving’s background, which included exposure to domestic violence as a boy, alcohol and drug addiction and a disassociation from his cultural heritage.

Justice Brewer said Irving had been drinking with friends at a bar in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour in the early hours of an October morning in 2019 when he came across Jenkins, who was out with his partner.

Words were exchanged between Irving and Jenkins that amounted to “some sort of hostility”, causing Jenkins to become fearful.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Police boat Deodar and maritime unit searched for James Jenkins’ body for a week.

Jenkins took his watch and gold chain off and hid them in his partner’s handbag. About half an hour later, about 4am, Jenkins and his partner were leaving the bar when Irving went after Jenkins.

Jenkins ran and Irving gave chase.

Jenkins was so scared he dived into the cold water of the harbour and swam to a nearby ferry terminal as Irving stalked him on land.

A staff member heard his cries for help and let him on board a docked ferry.

But Justice Brewer said Irving did not give up. He continued making death threats, saying: “I’m going to smash you ... I’m going to kill you”, and tried to get on to the ferry.

Jenkins handed Irving two gold sovereign rings that he was wearing, but Irving wanted the gold chain that Jenkins had stowed in his partner’s handbag. Jenkins' rings are still missing.

The threats continued and Jenkins jumped into the water a second time. Despite efforts to save him, he disappeared, and his body was not found for a week.

His mother, Bronwyn Sullivan, told the court in her victim impact statement that she struggled to articulate her loss and the emotional toll on the family.

“To wait seven days to find his body and to know that he was underwater was perhaps the worst pain a mother could suffer."

She told Irving he had robbed her of a future with her son, potential grandchildren and so much more.

“I am so sad, I don’t even have the energy to hate you,” Sullivan said.

She would never forget seeing the body of her son under a sheet with just his arm revealed, she said.

“As a mother, all I wanted to do was rub his arm. I will never forget how cold it was.”

Jenkins’ aunt, Carolyn Jenkins, spoke of her life unravelling with her nephew’s death.

“I would give all the gold chains in the world to see and hear my nephew’s voice one more time.”