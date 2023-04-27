Watch: CCTV video shows group of teens minutes before Newmarket car park blaze

CCTV video shows young people in a central Auckland car park near the Newmarket train station, minutes before a fire that caused "millions of dollars of damage" erupted on April 18.

Newly released CCTV footage shows a group of teens loitering in a Newmarket car park just minutes before a fire that caused “millions of dollars of damage”.

The fire started in the car park of the Kings Square Apartment complex and saw trains cancelled, roads closed and buildings evacuated as black smoke billowed across the central Auckland suburb on April 18.

Now L&Y Holdings, the body corporate responsible for Kings Square Apartment, has released CCTV footage of the moments leading up to the fire in the hope that “the public will be more aware of the consequences of fire-starting”.

The footage shows at least a dozen young people hanging around a pile of rubbish in the car park at 1.08pm.

READ MORE:

* Residents and businesses still without power after Newmarket fire

* Newmarket blaze started in pile of TVs and fridges, being treated as suspicious

* Pile of household belongings burned, witness sees, after fire near Newmarket Train Station



At 1.21pm, a man in a high vis jacket appears and can be seen talking to the group.

The group then leave the car park, but minutes later flames can be seen coming from the pile of rubbish.

L&Y Holdings has also released the incident report filled out by the security guard on duty at the time of the fire.

In the report, the guard describes being called to “move along” a group of teenagers from the car park’s basement just after 1pm.

L&Y Holdings/Supplied At least a dozen youths could be seen in the carpark just minutes before the Newmarket fire broke out on April 18.

Once the guard arrived at the car park, he found a group of teenagers “at the rubbish area, jumping and playing on a mattress”.

“I asked them to immediately vacate the area,” he said.

However, once the group left, the guard noticed the mattress was on fire. He “immediately” called emergency services.

“I tried to figure out how to put out the fire, but there were a few mattresses in front of it and I would be endangering myself.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Hundreds of people were forced out onto the streets as a result of the fire.

“I attempted to move the mattresses out of the way to cut off the fuel source, while doing so some splashes of molten plastic landed on my left arm and hand, causing painful burns.”

The security guard “rushed” to his patrol car to get a fire extinguisher, but by the time he returned, “the fire had grown significantly in size” and the extinguisher was no longer enough.

Firefighters soon arrived and took control of the scene, the guard said.

For days, 200 residents of Kings Square Apartment were left without power and hot water as a result of the fire.

“The lifts are still not working at the moment. It’s a problem for elderly people and medically dependent people,” a spokesperson for L&Y Holdings said on Thursday, nine days after the fire.

“It’s malicious damage to the building and such a disaster to all the residents and the public.”

Chief executive of Newmarket Business Association Mark Knoff-Thomas previously told Stuff he estimated the fire “caused millions of dollars in damage”.

He understood the blaze had started in a pile TVs and fridges.

“It was utterly needless, senseless and stupid,” Knoff-Thomas said.

Police have been approached for comment.