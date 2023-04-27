Judge will listen to The Trial podcast to decide if it should be taken down

Murder-accused David Benbow leaves the Christchurch Justice Precinct after a hung jury in his trial.

A High Court judge will listen to Stuff true crime podcast series The Trial to decide if it can remain publicly available.

Lawyers for murder-accused David Benbow seek a take-down order forcing Stuff to remove the first three episodes of the podcast, which are already available online and on streaming apps such as Spotify.

It is the first time New Zealand courts have been asked to take down a podcast.

Stuff is fighting the application, while an interim order prevents it from releasing more episodes. The Crown supports the take-down application.

The podcast offers in-depth coverage of Benbow’s recent trial. The Christchurch man is accused of murdering old friend Michael McGrath who disappeared without trace in May 2017.

SUPPLIED Christchurch builder Michael Craig McGrath went missing on May 22, 2017.

The Crown’s case is circumstantial as there is no confirmed crime scene, no forensic evidence, no weapon and no body.

At a High Court hearing on Thursday, Benbow’s lawyer Kirsten Gray said the podcast’s sheer volume of information and the conclusions it draws could prejudice a jury in a second trial and affect her client’s fair trial rights.

“Some people think it’s biased, some people don’t think it’s biased. I’ve spoken to a number of people who have different views,” Gray said.

Gray called the podcast “entertainment”, rather than reporting, and questioned the public interest in it.

The case finally went to trial in February 2023 and ended with a hung jury, meaning they could not reach a majority verdict.

A retrial has yet to be set, but, given the courts stretched calendar, it’s unlikely to be soon and could be as late as 2025.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Justice Jonathan Eaton will listen to Stuff’s podcast before ruling on New Zealand’s first podcast take-down application.

For the Crown, Barnaby Hawes endorsed the defence submissions that the volume of information in a podcast was more easily accessed that in daily news reporting.

A juror from the first trial could not be one in a second trial, and listening to the podcast would be similar due to the level of detail, he said.

In response, Daniel Nilsson for Stuff questioned the court’s jurisdiction to suppress an entire podcast, and suggested the take-down order was premature given that a second trial is likely at least a year away.

“It’s unclear to me how your honour can suppress the entirety of the podcast, while also allowing reporting that contains the same information.”

Nilsson said if the defence could not point to specific prejudicial information in the podcast, then the application was premature.

”We don't suppress on the basis that it may become prejudicial at some point, we suppress on the basis that it is prejudicial right now.”

“Is your honour a podcast listener?”, Nilsson asked, asking him if he’d heard the the mega popular true-crime podcast “Serial”.

Justice Eaton smiled and said he had not heard Serial, but confirmed he would listen to The Trial’s first three episodes to inform his decision.

The Trial, hosted and produced by Michael Wright from The Press newsroom in Christchurch, was launched as the trial unfolded.

Stuff aimed to provide a fair and balanced look at a trial running almost two months and featuring more than 130 witnesses.

Press journalists spent weeks at the High Court and Wright listened to hundreds of hours of recordings to create an insight into the New Zealand justice system.

The judge reserved his decision.