Brothers who supplied meth to support family after father's death avoid jail

Three men, Murray Mulitalo (left), Alex Mulitalo (middle), Eric Ah Hong (right) were sentenced to home detention in the Auckland District Court on Friday.

Two brothers who started supplying methamphetamine after their father’s death have avoided jail.

That’s despite one of the men being convicted for supplying at least 5kg, enough for a judge to consider a life sentence.

Brothers Alex and Murray Mulitalo were sentenced with a third man, Eric Ah Hong, by Judge Kirsten Lummis in the Auckland District Court on Friday afternoon having admitted their crimes.

Judge Lummis acknowledged the final sentences had large reductions for guilty pleas, personal circumstances, good behaviour and for the hard work the men had put into rehabilitation.

“Some would say [the sentences] are lenient, but I am 99% certain that I will not see you in this courtroom again.

“I hope you will continue on positive paths and use this as a turning point for your lives,” Judge Lummis said.

The court heard the Mulitalo brothers began to supply meth after their father died, and faced significant pressure to step up and support their family and community.

Alex Mulitalo plead guilty to possession of methamphetamine for supply and supplied at least 5kg.

The three were from a group of five caught by police - all friends or relatives.

Ah Hong arranged for deals to take place, directing Alex Mulitalo to supply the meth and sometimes using Murray Mulitalo, the summary of facts states.

The court heard the first generation Samoan-Kiwis Mulitalo brothers had grown up in serious poverty, with their home power switching off as their family’s income ran out each pay period.

The family also owed $20,000 in unpaid loans to high interest finance companies.

After their father became unwell and died, Alex Mulitalo had dropped out of university to support his family.

A “pressure cooker” situation developed where the brothers turned to supplying methamphetamine, to support their family, the court heard.

Between November 30 2019 and July 31, 2020, Alex Mulitalo obtained fresh amounts of meth once a week in either quantities of 1kg of 500 grams, holding it for only as long as two days.

Eric Ah Hong's lawyer rejected the claim he was the "overall boss" of the group.

He was arrested with 900g of methamphetamine on him, but the 29-year-old confessed to police that he had supplied at least 5kg of the drug over the 8-month period.

But Mulitalo was honest to his own detriment, evidence of his naivety of the situation he was in and that he wasn’t an ambitious drug dealer, said Lummis.

“He found himself in a position with no way out, rightly or wrongly,” Judge Lummis said.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply (one was representative).

Alex Mulitalo was sentenced to 12 months home detention and 400 hours of community work, down from a starting point of 10 years imprisonment.

His brother, Murray Mulitalo, pleaded guilty to one count of supplying methamphetamine.

Former methamphetamine addict Tauera Roberts speaks about the symposium he has organised for Timaru to address issues with the drug.

Police found him supplying methamphetamine on three occasions between March 21, 2020, and April 25, 2020, with the total supplied in excess of 28 grams.

Murray Mulitalo was sentenced to six months of community detention and 100 hours of community work.

The Mulitalis submitted they felt that they had disappointed their late father and community.

The third man, Ah Hong, who the crown prosecutor Harrison Smith referred to as the “primary facilitator”, was sentenced to 10 months home detention and 200 hours of community service.

He supplied meth between January 17, 2020, and July 31, 2020, on at least 14 occasions totalling only 226 grams.

Ah Hong’s counsel, Annabel Ives, rejected that her client was the “overall boss” saying that the Mulitalo brothers’ offending was wider in timeframe that Ah Hong’s.

He had also grown up amid serious poverty and addiction issues and had started dealing to pay legal fees, with the intention of trying to win a family house back, where Ah Hong had slept in a garage with 11 other boys.

Ah Hong appeared in the dock in a korowai given to him on Friday as a graduation gown from Nga Kete Wananga Solutions, after completing all the rehabilitation centre’s programs.