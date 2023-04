Police are investigating after a disorder incident involving a large group left one injured.

A person is seriously injured following a “disorder incident” in Auckland.

Police were called to Te Irirangi Drive in Clover Park about 7am, it said in a statement.

The incident involving a “large group of people” left one person in hospital with serious injuries.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.”