Armed police searching street in Massey, gunshot damage to house and car
Armed police are searching a street in West Auckland after reports of gunshots on Monday afternoon, after a house and car appeared to have been shot at.
Police said a person has reported hearing gunshots just after 2pm, near Fernhaven Place, Massey.
Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz
“Armed police are making inquiries in the area in an attempt to substantiate the report.”
No injuries had been reported, they said.
“People are asked to avoid the area while investigations continue.”
A Stuff journalist at the scene said a white car and a house both had gunshot damage to them.
Around 7-8 police vehicles were at the scene, along with a St Johns ambulance.
Locals were sitting at the end of their driveway watching on as police conducted their investigation on the closed street.
MORE TO COME.