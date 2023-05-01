Armed police searching street in Massey, gunshot damage to house and car

Armed police were searching Fernhaven drive after reports of gunshots

Armed police are searching a street in West Auckland after reports of gunshots on Monday afternoon, after a house and car appeared to have been shot at.

Police said a person has reported hearing gunshots just after 2pm, near Fernhaven Place, Massey.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

“Armed police are making inquiries in the area in an attempt to substantiate the report.”

No injuries had been reported, they said.

“People are asked to avoid the area while investigations continue.”

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff A whitec ar at the scene appears to have gunshot damage to the windscreen

A Stuff journalist at the scene said a white car and a house both had gunshot damage to them.

Around 7-8 police vehicles were at the scene, along with a St Johns ambulance.

Locals were sitting at the end of their driveway watching on as police conducted their investigation on the closed street.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Police were seen taking away evidence from the scene

MORE TO COME.