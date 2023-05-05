Teen who planned terror attack in Auckland keeps name secret

The young man's legal team argued naming their client could seriously affect his chances at rehabilitation.

The young Auckland man who was radicalised online before buying knives, camouflage gear and ingredients to make a bomb will have his name kept secret.

The court heard how the then 19-year-old believed terror attacks against “non-Muslims” were justified and wanted to kill between 20 and 30 people.

The man was sentenced to two years and five months in prison when he appeared at the High Court in Auckland in March, having earlier admitted charges of threatening to kill and distributing and possessing objectionable publications.

Suppression orders prevented the media from naming the man and from reporting that he has foetal alcohol spectrum disorder and a mild intellectual disability. He is also reported to have shown features of autism and comes from a background of deprivation, abuse and social isolation.

READ MORE:

* Teen who planned terror attack in Auckland said he was ready for 'martyrdom'

* Auckland terrorist was facing charges over attack on prison staff while on remand

* Auckland man sentenced to 12 months supervision for Isis propaganda material

* Muslim group warned police of a March 15 threat, weeks before Chch attack



Those issues formed part of Justice Rebecca Edwards’ sentencing. They have also been a factor in her decision to grant the man permanent name suppression, according to a decision released on Friday.

At an earlier hearing, the man’s lawyer Annabel Cresswell said the man was abused and neglected as a child. He began to suffer from extreme isolation, which led him to spending time online and becoming radicalised.

David White/Stuff Defence lawyer Annabel Cresswell.

In her decision, Justice Edwards said before being sentenced, the man said his offending had come out of that isolation.

“He described a sense of belonging when engaging with other members of Isis, saying it felt ‘like a brotherhood full of like-minded outcasts’.”

But since being in prison he has begun rehabilitation and reintegration, Justice Edwards said.

That includes meeting with a survivor of the Christchurch mosque terror shootings and regular sessions with a psychologist.

“[T]he defendant has expressed hope for a normal life in the future, with a job, a loving partner, children and a desire to go fishing,” Justice Edwards said.

Justice Edwards had a report from Vallerie McGinn, a world-leading authority on foetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

She said one of the features of the man’s diagnosis is he is likely to follow suggestions, is easily led and influenced by others.

The judge also relied on a report from professor of forensic psychology Clare Allely. Amongst her expert areas, Allely specialises in autism and how it can contribute to offending.

She determined naming the man would be detrimental to his chances of rehabilitation and increase the danger that extremist groups may try to contact him. He could also face a possible backlash online.

STUFF A proposed update to the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act would give the Government power to filter objectionable material online. (First published July 2020)

At his sentencing in March, Justice Edwards said safety had to be the priority.

“Keeping you in prison while you work on getting back on the right track is the best option,” the judge said.

“The material you kept showed the taking of human life in the most brutal and cruel way. It causes ruptures in our society and sows fear and terror … and risks persuading others.”

Prosecutor Henry Steele told the court the man took deliberate steps to carry out an attack, including researching 80 locations around Auckland, as well as buying knives, camouflage gear and ingredients to make a bomb.

David White/Stuff Crown prosecutor Henry Steele.

“He came frighteningly close to committing an attack of extreme violence.”

The man became radicalised in 2017 and was well on his way before police covertly engaged with him, Steele said.

On one occasion, he went to an ice hockey game at Spark Arena with a knife. He intended to cause panic and terror.

However, he began engaging in the game instead.

“It’s the kindness of strangers that stopped you that day,” Justice Edwards said.

Days after the LynnMall terror attack. He messaged a covert officer saying he felt inspired and wanted to bring the attack forward. The man was arrested in September 2021.

When police raided his home they found hundreds of videos, including bodycam footage of a terror attack in Germany, the manifesto of the terrorist who attacked two Christchurch mosques, and other Isis videos.