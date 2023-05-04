Murderer 'rehearsed' by stalking Auckland jogger the day before he killed Lena Zhang Harrap

Su Harrap, the mother of Lena Zhang Harrap, has remembered her daughter as strong, funny and independent.

The man who murdered young Auckland woman Lena Zhang Harrap had stalked a jogger just the day before, following her in his car and trying to run her over.

Shamal Sharma had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was living out of his car and had seen mental health assessors in early September 2021. He wasn’t taking his medication and would later tell a report writer that he was using methamphetamine.

On the morning of September 22, 2021 he subjected Harrap, who had Down syndrome, to a two-hour sexual attack.

The 33-year-old then murdered her on a pathway, leading to the slopes of Auckland’s Ōwairaka.

Sharma previously admitted charges of murder and sexual violation and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 19½ years.

He has also admitted a charge of dangerous driving, relating to the stalking incident. Crown prosecutor Matthew Nathan described Sharma’s stalking of the jogger as a “rehearsal” for his violent sexual attack on Harrap.

At his sentencing on Thursday, Harrap’s mother, Su Harrap, turned to Sharma in the dock and addressed him directly, with calls of support from the public gallery of “go, Su”.

“Lena was content and happy but you evoked fear and I believe you would have seen it in her face and you would have felt it from her being,” she told Sharma.

“She was so vulnerable, she couldn’t run or get away. She had no means of escape.

“But you could have chosen not to hurt her and walked away.”

Harrap told Sharma he was indifferent to her daughter’s fear when he stole her last breath.

Su Harrap also spoke to her daughter, addressing her as a “little warrior”. Born with Down syndrome, the 27-year-old also underwent open-heart surgery as a baby, the court heard.

“But you didn’t let disabilities limit or define you,” Su Harrap said, referring to her daughter at one point by her nickname “Beans”.

Harrap’s father, Martin Harrap, spoke of his daughter’s love of dance and music.

“Lena has gone, and I am heartbroken,” he said.

“Lena spent the last hours on this earth with the worst of humanity.

“She lost her life because Shamal Sharma wanted to satisfy his desires ... He treated my daughter as if she was nothing, he disposed of her as if she was rubbish.”

Justice Edwin Wylie told the family they had his condolences.

In his submissions for the Crown, Nathan acknowledged Sharma’s history of schizophrenia but said the attack was motivated by sexual desire.

He described the attack on Harrap as having a degree of “sadism”.

He asked the court to impose a sentence of preventive detention, which is potentially a sentence without end and would require Sharma to show he is no longer a threat to the community before he is released.

Sharma’s lawyer Jonathan Hudson said his client had been living in his car after being evicted from emergency housing and suffering from schizophrenia.

At one point he had been assessed by mental health professionals before the offending.

“Unfortunately he was returned to the community at that point. It’s possibly a lost opportunity for some sort of intervention."

Hudson said his client was remorseful.

Justice Wylie said Sharma had a history of dishonesty offending, addiction to drugs and later diagnosed with mental health disorders.

In sentencing, Justice Wylie said Sharma’s offending included a high level of brutality and callousness against a profoundly vulnerable woman, described by family as “childlike”.

He said mental health assessors had determined Sharma’s mental health diagnosis was not a significant causation of his offending.

He started with a sentence of 22 years before making reductions for his mental health and early guilty pleas.

Court documents released to Stuff show Harrap lived with her family in Mt Albert and would regularly go for walks as part of her morning routine, including to the summit of the nearby maunga.

On the morning of September 22, 2021, during the Covid-19 lockdowns, Harrap headed out at about 6.30am and made her way down Grande Ave towards a bush-lined walkway that leads to Summit Drive.

Her visual impairment and other disabilities meant she walked at a slow pace.

The streets were quiet, but ahead of her walked a lone man. It was Sharma.

Court documents show he looked back over his shoulder towards Harrap on a number of occasions.

Harrap stopped and chatted to fellow walkers coming in the opposite direction, at the start of the walkway. She then headed up the walkway.

It was the last time she was seen alive by anyone other than Sharma.

The court documents say Sharma attacked her on the walkway, subjecting her to a violent sexual assault that lasted two hours. Sharma repeatedly hit her in the head.

A later postmortem examination found “13 sites” of injury to her head and face.

She had also suffered a traumatic brain injury and there was further bruising to her neck, consistent with suffocation.

Sharma left her body partially concealed, 5m from the path.

Harrap’s family immediately grew worried when she didn’t return from her walk. They began a search for her and later called the police.

A widespread search was carried out that included the police helicopter. She was found by a member of the public later that night.

Police caught up with Sharma two days later. They found him in his car in Papatoetoe. He denied knowing anything about Harrap.

The day before he murdered Harrap, Sharma stalked and terrified a jogger in West Auckland.

Court documents show the woman was out jogging along Henderson’s Lincoln Rd at 6.40am, when Sharma pulled over in his white Hyundai and asked for directions. The jogger said she didn’t know the road and continued running.

Sharma followed her in his car, kerb-crawling in the cycle lane, and making several U-turns to track her progress.

The court documents show Sharma’s stalking continued for 20 minutes.

It only ended when Sharma was driving next to the woman and suddenly swerved his car, mounting the footpath about 5m ahead of the woman and driving at her, in an attempt to run her over.

The woman had to run out of the way to dodge Sharma who drove back on to the road and drove away.

The woman went to a nearby house and called the police who traced the car back to Sharma.

He was no longer living at the address and police were still looking for him when he murdered Harrap about 24 hours later.

The jogger told the court of the shock she felt the following day when she saw a news article that included an appeal for information about a car with the same licence plate as the man who attacked her.

“My immediate reaction was guilt, wondering if the collective grief in the world would be less if I had died.”

She became emotional as she told the court of a battle with anorexia and becoming suicidal. Her grief also caused rifts in personal relationships.

“I don’t know how to apologise for surviving when Lena didn’t, for surviving and not being sure I wanted or deserved to.”

Speaking outside court, detective senior sergeant Geoff Baber said no prison sentence could bring Harrap back.

“For her family, the reality is they have a life sentence without her.”

Su Harrap also spoke outside court and said her daughter was a kind and gentle woman who thought of others.

She said her daughter embraced her Down syndrome and challenged societal norms around disability.

“Lena should have been safe. We all should be safe, our women, our children, our diverse communities should feel safe and be safe.”

She thanked the Mt Albert community, police and the Crown lawyers before the family sung a waiata.