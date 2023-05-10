Arrest warrant issued after Stuff publishes details of Auckland burglary

Aucklander Annlyss Wood said she felt like she was left to “play detective” after $40,000 worth of her belongings were stolen in the middle of the night.

An arrest warrant has been issued after at least $40,000 worth of items were stolen from a Northcote home in the middle of the night on April 28.

On Thursday, Stuff published victim Annlyss Wood’s account of her home invasion, which left her feeling like she had to sleep with a knife next to her bed to feel safe.

Just five hours after Stuff ran Wood’s pleas for police to do more to find those responsible for the break in, police released images of a man and a woman they said “will be able to assist us with our investigation”.

Now, twelve days after the burglary, police have confirmed they are trying to locate a man in relation to the burglary.

According to court documents seen by Stuff, an arrest warrant was issued for a 42-year-old male in relation to the case on Wednesday morning.

On Friday, police said they were “pleased we have received information from an appeal on our social media pages yesterday”.

They would not comment on the specifics of the investigation.

Wood previously told Stuff she was frustrated that she had to “play detective” in an effort to catch those responsible for the burglary – despite providing police with CCTV, transactions from her stolen bank cards and information on cars suspected to be involved in the offending.