Former school principal charged with historical sexual assault against 5-year-old

The man, now aged 71, appeared in court facing indecent acts charges dating from 2011.

A former school principal has been charged with historical sex assault relating to a 5-year-old.

The 71-year-old man received name suppression after appearing in the Waitākere District Court on Friday morning.

He has been charged on three counts of an indecent act on a child and two counts of sexual violation against a single complainant.

Two of the indecent act charges relate to when the complainant was 5 years old.

The third indecent act charge relates to when the complainant was 7 years old.

All the offending is alleged to have taken place in 2011 or 2013 in West Auckland.

Sexual violation has a maximum penalty of 20 years, while indecent act against a child has a maximum penalty of 10 years.

A police spokesperson confirmed a complaint was laid over historical sexual assault matters.