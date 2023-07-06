Murder convictions stand for Red Fox Tavern pair, Court of Appeal rules

The Red Fox Tavern case has been one of New Zealand's longest running police investigations, spanning 33 years.

Two men serving life sentences for the murder of Red Fox Tavern publican Chris Bush have failed to have their convictions quashed by the Court of Appeal.

Bush, a 43-year-old father of two, was shot dead at the pub in Maramarua, north Waikato, on October 24, 1987.

Thirty years later, in August 2017, Mark Joseph Hoggart and another man, who has interim name suppression, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

Back in May the Court of Appeal dismissed the duo’s conviction appeals for Bush’s murder. They also refused to grant continued suppression for the other man, however he still cannot be named as he has sought leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Stuff has been unable to report the decision until now, however is still unable to report the reasons the Court of Appeal gave.

In June, the Supreme Court ordered that interim name suppression was to remain in place until further order of the court as that defendant has sought leave to also appeal his conviction.

No application has yet been made in relation to Hoggart.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Chris Bush was killed at his pub, the Red Fox Tavern.

The Crown case at trial was that the unnamed defendant shot and killed Bush, and Hoggart was his accomplice who helped subdue other bar staff, tying them up before the pair fled with money and cheques.

Earlier in 1987, the defendants had been released from prison with very little money. But associates told the court the unnamed defendant spoke about doing an “earn up north” and a “job” when he got out of prison.

Crown Law lawyers opposed the appeal by the defendants, with Charlotte Brook submitting the 10 strands of evidence the Crown relied on at the trial remained the same.

David White/Stuff Mark Joseph Hoggart’s murder conviction was not overturned.

At the Court of Appeal, Christopher Stevenson, who is acting on behalf of the man with name suppression, raised a number of issues including unreliable witness and unreliable evidence which should have been reasons the jury did not convict his client.

Stevenson argued the verdict the jury reached was unsustainable, unreasonable and the convictions should be quashed.

“This is a case in which the line between truth and fiction was blurred and as a result the wrong people are serving a life sentence for murder at the Red Fox Tavern,” defence lawyer Stevenson said.

Defence lawyer Quentin Duff told the Court of Appeal there was no evidence of prior planning, prior discussion or prior expression of enthusiasm by Hoggart in taking part in any type of an “earn”.