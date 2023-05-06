Watch: Wellington jewellery store targeted in brazen daylight smash-and-grab robbery

Members of the public try to intervene as four apparent thieves target a jewellery store in broad daylight.

Dramatic footage shows how members of the public tried to intervene in a brazen smash-and-grab at a Wellington jewellery store on Saturday afternoon.

In video filmed by a witness, a man dressed all in black and wearing a black ski mask is seen standing by the driver’s door of a silver car mounted on the footpath outside the Michael Hill store on the corner of Manners St and Victoria St.

Multiple people were filming the incident, and a passer-by got into a tussle with the driver of the vehicle.

Three more masked people then ran out of the store, and one of them charged at witnesses before they all got into the car and it sped off along Victoria St.

Supplied Dramatic video footage shows how members of the public tried to intervene in a brazen smash-and-grab at a Wellington jewellery store on Saturday afternoon. (screenshot)

The manager at clothing store Storm, a couple of doors down, said the car had pulled up onto the footpath and a number of people had jumped out.

She didn’t see the robbery itself, but could hear loud and aggressive smashing.

“The vibe was just big, loud scariness.”

She said police were diverting traffic from the street, and a photograph taken by a Stuff staff member a short time later showed the store had been taped off with an officer standing guard.

The robbery follows a near-identical attack at a Michael Hill store in New Plymouth on Friday, where two hammer-wielding thieves jumped out of a car and smashed their way inside.

A police spokesperson said five people had been taken into custody following an aggravated robbery at a central Wellington business on Saturday afternoon.

“At 1pm, police were called to a Victoria Street business, near Manners Street, after several offenders entered the store and smashed display cases, fleeing with a number of items,” the spokesperson said.

“Police located a vehicle of interest heading north of Wellington and stopped the vehicle at the Paremata roundabout on State Highway 59.”

Four individuals were taken into custody without incident, the spokesperson said.

“Enquiries are ongoing, however police would like to hear from anyone who captured video of the aggravated robbery.”

Information can be provided to police by calling 105 and referencing the event number P054551928.