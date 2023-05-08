Police arrest three following multiple burglaries over the weekend

A truck’s rolled into Hutt River with the driver still on board. Firefighters are trying to reach the driver.

Police have made multiple arrests following a spate of burglaries at commercial businesses in Auckland over the weekend.

At 4am on Sunday, a liquor store in Great North Road, Grey Lynn was ram raided and burgled, and a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were taken into custody in connection with the incident.

In east Auckland, a commercial building on Cain Road, Penrose was burgled at 3am on Sunday.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Two offenders fled the scene when police arrived, but a 36-year-old man was arrested shortly after.

Police located “numerous items” stolen from commercial burglaries in the offender’svehicle, and enquiries are ongoing to locate the second person involved in the incident.

The three people who were arrested in both of these incidents will be appearing in court.