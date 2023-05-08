Crown argues two men raped a woman and took turns filming abuse

Nikki Frank and Peter John Haden are on trial at the High Court in Auckland facing charges of rape, sexual violation and making intimate visual recordings. (composite image)

Two men offered to drive a woman back to her motel in their van – instead they drove her to a house and took turns raping her, a court has heard.

Nikki Frank and Peter John Haden have denied charges of rape, sexual violation and making intimate visual recordings of the woman. They are on trial at the High Court in Auckland.

In her opening address on Monday, Crown prosecutor Ella Palsenbarg said the woman had spent the afternoon of April 11, 2021 drinking in the sun on the North Shore’s Takapuna beach.

As she was leaving in the late afternoon, she met Haden and Frank, parked up in a white van.

Palsenbarg said during the conversation the men told the woman they were celebrating Frank’s 45th birthday and invited her to join them.

They also offered her a job with a construction company and handed her a business card.

Palsenbarg said the woman was excited about the new job and accepted a drink with the men. They also smoked some cannabis together.

The woman agreed to continue drinking with them but asked for a lift back to her motel to change out of her bikini.

Palsenbarg said the woman later told police she felt “a bit tiddly” and after climbing into the van her legs went weak.

But Palsenbarg said instead of taking the woman to her motel, the men drove her to Frank’s house in Northcote.

“She recalls being put on a couch before blacking out.”

Caroline Williams/Stuff Takapuna Beach on Auckland’s North Shore.

Palsenbarg said the two men took turns raping her and filmed each other violating her.

Pixillated videos have been played to a closed court and include the men talking to each other.

Palsenbarg said sometime later Haden went into the kitchen to make something to eat and the woman managed to get her clothes on and leave. As she walked down the driveway, with no idea where she was, Haden offered her a lift.

Palsenbarg said CCTV images of Haden in the van were captured by security cameras at the woman’s hotel. Later she phoned two friends before calling police

Palsenbarg said ordinarily a complainant’s account is enough evidence but in this case, there were also recordings.

“The key things, on the Crown case, is they demonstrate [the woman’s] state and the defendant’s real intentions that night.”

But one of Frank’s lawyers, Sacha Norrie, told jurors the videos were “not the smoking gun” evidence the Crown had led them to believe.

“Mr Frank did have sex with [the woman] that night but not in the way she alleges. He honestly believes she was consenting to the acts."

Norrie was also critical of the Crown’s account.

“The Crown has chosen to leave out a number of inconvenient truths.”

Haden’s lawyer Lincoln Burns urged the jurors to keep an open mind and not to jump to conclusions until they had heard all the evidence.

The trial before Justice Gerard van Bohemen and a jury is expected to hear evidence from 12 witnesses over two weeks.