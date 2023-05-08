Brawling duo hospitalised after Sunday fight in south Auckland

Enquiries into the group fight are ongoing, police said.

Two people were injured during a brawl in the Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu on Sunday afternoon.

The fight broke out at 4.24pm on Avenue Road.

“Two people were transported to hospital, one with moderate injuries and one with serious injuries. They are both currently recovering in stable conditions,” a police spokesperson said.

“At this stage, our investigation into what has occurred is ongoing, and as such we are not in a position to provide further comment at this stage.”

There have been no arrests made at this stage.

On Monday, Hato Hone St John confirmed they had responded to the incident, and sent one ambulance to the scene.

“We assessed and treated two patients, both transported to Middlemore hospital,” a spokesperson said.

On Sunday, Auckland Transport closed Avenue Road between Atkinson Avenue and Church Street, due to the incident.