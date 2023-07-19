Woman arrested in Korea over bodies in suitcases can now be named

Hakyung Lee at her first appearance at the Manukau District Court.

The South Korean woman charged after the bodies of two children were found in suitcases can now be named, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

Hakyung Lee, 42, can now be named as the children’s mother. She has pleaded not guilty to two charges of murder and is set to go to trial at the High Court at Auckland in 2024.

Lee was previously declined name suppression at the High Court and on Wednesday the Court of Appeal also ruled against it,

Lee was earlier extradited from South Korea after an international hunt.

At the Court of Appeal, her lawyer Chris Wilkinson-Smith submitted the application for continued suppression was again made on the basis of extreme hardship and said publication would endanger the woman’s safety.

Wilkinson-Smith said Justice Anne Hinton failed to put proper weight on health reports when refusing to grant continued suppression.

However, prosecutor Gareth Kayes opposed name suppression and said the health report was taken at its highest by Justice Hinton.

In her judgment, Justice Hinton said the test was whether there was a real and appreciable possibility of increased risk to the defendant.

“While it sounds harsh, that is the relevant test.

“I have not been provided with evidence showing that [the defendant] would likely be severely affected by the publication of her name or that her safety would be endangered,” Justice Hinton ruled.

Tania Goatley acting on behalf of Stuff, RNZ, NZME and Newshub, opposed continued suppression

Justice Forrie Miller, Justice Mark Woolford and Justice Helen Cull released the decision on Wednesday.

“The Judge did not err in concluding that the threshold required to establish that publication would cause Ms Lee extreme hardship or otherwise endanger her safety was not met on the evidence,” the Court of Appeal ruled.

The children were discovered by members of the public who bought the contents of the storage locker in an auction.

They were not aware the children’s bodies were inside until they brought the suitcases home.

Strict suppression orders prevent media from revealing the children’s identities. Those orders were made by the coroner following an application from members of the children’s wider family.

The woman was arrested at a southern port city of South Korea in September, based on a domestic court warrant issued after New Zealand requested her provisional arrest.

South Korean police said the woman was born in South Korea and later moved to New Zealand, where she gained citizenship.

Immigration records showed she returned to South Korea in 2018.