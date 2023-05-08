Michael Hill puts security guards at all North Island stores, following break-ins

Members of the public try to intervene as four apparent thieves target a jewellery store in broad daylight.

Jewellery chain Michael Hill is posting security guards at all North Island stores, following a spate of smash-and-grabs in Waikato, Wellington and New Plymouth.

Michael Hill CEO Daniel Bracken said the recent “alarming” offending has identified the need to bolster a security presence in stores outside of Auckland.

The chain has 34 stores across the North Island and currently uses security measures such as fog cannons, alarm screamers and DNA spray technology.

“Every New Zealander should be able to go to work or visit a store and feel safe”, Bracken said.

The priority was protecting team members and customers, he said.

Over the weekend four people were arrested after a daylight robbery at the Wellington Michael Hill store.

Police said four people had been arrested following an aggravated robbery at the central city business.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A group of people broke in with hammers to Michael hill Jewellers on Currie St, in New Plymouth

In Waikato, the Hamilton store was broken into and smashed-up on Anzac Day.

The chain’s Takapuna, Auckland, store had to close it’s doors in late in 2022 after ‘constant attacks’.

Bracken said at the time it was Michael Hill’s most targeted store in New Zealand and would remain closed for the immediate safety of customers and employees.