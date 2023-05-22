Family considers leaving NZ after son chased home, threatened with stabbing

The 15-year-old boy has been chased home and threatened with stabbing twice, his father said. (File photo)

Escalating youth crime on the Hibiscus Coast has left one father asking whether he should move away from New Zealand altogether.

When the Auckland dad – who Stuff agreed not to name to protect his son’s safety – found out his 15-year-old boy had been chased home from school while being threatened with stabbing for the second time, he decided “enough was enough”.

“My son’s too scared to go to the supermarket, too scared to go to the gym or cinema, too scared to get a part-time job.

“But the police say there’s nothing they can do because of the offenders’ ages, so what’re we meant to do? Sell up and leave Auckland? Leave the country?”

The father’s fears come as reports of youth violence along the Hibiscus Coast continue to grow.

According to the father, the same group of “about 30 boys and half a dozen girls are behind it all”.

“Police know exactly who these thugs are but because they’re under 18, there’s nothing they can do about it,” he said.

For his son, the targeted attacks began when he was in year 7 – about the age of 11 – but have progressively been getting worse.

”On two occasions now our son has been chased by a large group of teenagers with the threat of being ‘bashed’ and ‘stabbed’ if caught.

“But if we go to the police about it, somehow they seem to know, and the attacks get worse.”

The father said he’d contacted police directly twice, but had been told that because of the offenders’ ages “their hands were tied”.

“Kids are being assaulted, intimidated, mugged.”

Amy Baker/Stuff Earlier this year, a 16-year-old girl was attacked at a bus stop in Albany. (File photo)

In April, Stuff spoke to a mother whose 16-year-old daughter was punched in the head by a group of teens after getting off a bus in Albany.

The mother said the group approached her daughter, but when she threatened to call the police things escalated.

The group pulled the girl’s hair, punched her in the face and in the back of her head.

Since the attack, the girl has vowed to never get on a bus again.

“As far as I understand, the offenders were referred to Youth Aid.

“It seems that the offenders are well protected with wraparound services, yet the victims receive no support,” the mother said.

Also in April, two teenage boys – aged 14 and 16 – were arrested after robbing two males at a north Auckland bus station.

According to senior sergeant and area prevention manager for Waitematā North, Roger Small, police are taking the issue “seriously”.

Small said police were “acutely aware of the community’s concerns” about groups of young people congregating in town centres and around transport hubs.

“Our community has a right to feel safe and be safe in their neighbourhood.

“The behaviour on display is simply not tolerable and understandably causes our community distress,” Small said.

He added that police continue to encourage people to report incidents as and when they happen.