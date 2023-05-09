Senior lawyer who indecently assaulted two employees in taxis, suspended and censured

The lawyer indecently assaulted two of his employees in taxis.

A senior lawyer who indecently assaulted two employees and told one of them “I’m going to give you the best orgasm of your life”, has been suspended and censured.

The lawyer, who cannot yet be named, did not dispute the facts of indecently assaulting the two employees in taxis at a Lawyers Disciplinary Hearing in Auckland last month.

But he argued the two assaults should be treated as unsatisfactory conduct and not misconduct. The Tribunal disagreed.

Both assaults happened in homeward-bound taxis following social functions where the lawyer had drank alcohol to excess.

“The assaults were uninvited, unexpected, and unwelcome. They did not occur within a context of mutuality or flirtation between [the lawyer] and either victim,” a recently released tribunal decision said.

The lawyer, who had worked with the victims for years, was about 60 at the time. . The decision does not reveal the location of the lawyer’s workplace, save for a “North Island locality”.

He is unable to be named as he intends to appeal the tribunal’s refusal to grant him name suppression.

In August 2018, the lawyer attempted to put his hands between the first victim’s thighs and was “briefly irritatingly persistent with her”. He did stop after she asked him too.

“His victim was trapped in an enclosed space. It was opportunistic. No contextual basis supports any thought his actions might be welcome. It was an awful breach of the trust Victim A was entitled to have in her employer,” the Tribunal said.

Stuff Wellington Women Lawyers' Association conveyor Steph Dyhrberg has long been a strong voice against harassment and bullying. Here she reacts to Dame Margaret Bazley's 2018 report on law firm Russell McVeagh. (First published July 5, 2018)

Then in December 2019, following a Christmas function, the lawyer and both victims were sharing a taxi van.

He slipped his arm around the first victim and lowered his hand down to her buttocks. She pushed his hand away and told him to “f... off and stop touching me”.

She asked to be dropped off first to avoid being in the taxi alone with him.

“This conduct suggests a pattern of disrespect for sexual boundaries of employees.”

During the same taxi ride, the lawyer started sliding his foot up the second victim’s legs despite her moving away to avoid him.

When the pair were the last ones in the taxi, he immediately got down on his knees and tried to push her knees apart. She resisted and asked him “what the f... are you doing?”

He told her “I’m going to give you the best orgasm of your life”.

The woman told him there was absolutely no way she would allow him to do that.

He got up and sat close to her and continued to make inappropriate comments about sex and spoke of “giving the taxi driver a show”.

This case was originally before the Standards Committee who found all the conduct to be unsatisfactory. However, the New Zealand Law Society appealed the decision to the Legal Complaints Review Officer.

Despite neither of the victims being a junior, they were employees at the senior lawyer’s firm, the decision said.

“The victims were entitled to be free from sexual assault by an employer.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff The decision said the High Court and Tribunal’s rulings in the James Garnder-Hopkins case was pertinent to this one.

The tribunal found the lawyer’s conduct was offensive, invasive and demeaning.

His actions towards the first victim were repeated, despite her objections and for the second victim the assault has had a profound impact.

After the holidays the second victim told another partner about the assaults. The partners terminated the partnership with the lawyer.

He was unemployed for nine months before being offered a job.

The tribunal said a period of suspension served a purpose in allowing the lawyer to reconsider his behaviour.

The tribunal did not order the lawyer to undertake therapy, “but [the lawyer] might consider undertaking some study in employer responsibilities, especially respect and dignity in gender relations”.

The tribunal said the victims should feel no shame and are blameless.

The lawyer was suspended for 20 months from May 16, censured, ordered to pay $40,800.60 in costs to the Standards Committee and the Law Society

He was also ordered to pay $10,000 in compensation to the second victim. The first victim did not seek compensation.

The lawyer was given credit for accepting the evidence of the survivors and for his previous 40 years as a practitioner with no prior disciplinary history and his conduct as an employer was without blemish.