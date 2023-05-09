Hawke's Bay business couple charged with being part of organised criminal group

The couple is facing a charge of supplying cannabis on January 29. (File photo)

A Hawke’s Bay couple that runs a well-known local business has been charged with being part of an organised criminal group, supplying cannabis, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The man and woman were called in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday. They did not appear but were represented by Auckland lawyer Brandyn Gloyn, who appeared via audio visual link.

Crown prosecutor Lara Marshall opposed an application by the couple for interim name suppression. Judge Gordon Matenga set the application down for a hearing in June.

The couple is accused of being part of the organised criminal group with seven others between January and March this year and obtaining material benefits through supplying cannabis knowing that the criminal activity contributed to achieving the particular objective of the organised criminal group.

The maximum penalty for the charge is 10 years in prison.

They are also charged with being in possession of 775 rounds of ammunition of varying calibre except for some lawful purpose.

The couple has been granted bail.

Several of the others accused of being in the organised criminal group also appeared in court. They were also granted bail and will appear in court again later this month.

Another member of the group faces more serious charges of money laundering and supplying methamphetamine. He did not appear in court but was also represented by Gloyn.

The man, whose name is suppressed, has pleaded not guilty and elected trial by jury. He has been remanded in custody.