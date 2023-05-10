Rape complainant tells police: 'I just wanted the night to go and to die.'

Nikki Frank and Peter John Haden are on trial at the High Court in Auckland facing charges of rape, sexual violation and making intimate visual recordings. (composite image)

The woman who was filmed by two men who took turns allegedly raping her told police she heard them saying they could make money from her ordeal.

Nikki Frank and Peter John Haden have denied charges of rape, sexual violation and making intimate visual recordings of the woman. They are on trial at the High Court in Auckland.

On Wednesday, in a video interview with police played in court, the woman said she had been at Takapuna beach on April 11, 2021. As she was leaving she met Haden and Frank, parked up in a white van.

They offered her a job in construction which she was excited about. She was then invited to join them to celebrate Frank’s 45th birthday.

“I thought I was lucky because I was getting a job,” the woman said.

Instead of driving her back to her motel to get a change of clothes, the pair drove her back to Frank’s house.

The woman said she felt “a bit tiddly” before she blacked out on the couch.

She woke up on the floor, naked, with Frank on top of her. Despite trying to say no, he didn’t stop, the woman said.

“I was in and out of a trance,” she said.

“I was freaking out.”

The woman said she thought Frank was going to stop, but then Haden also raped her.

“I was still trying to say no,” she said.

Caroline Williams/Stuff The woman had been enjoying an afternoon at Takapuna beach when she met the men.

She heard one of the men say: “we can make some money off this one”.

Pixelated videos found on Frank’s phone have been played to a closed court and include the men talking to each other.

The woman told the police officer she didn’t know where her clothes were and took an opportunity to leave when one of the men decided to cook some food.

When she found her clothes she left the house and Haden, gave her a lift home.

“I didn’t want to get back in the van but I needed to get home.”

CCTV footage captures the white van arriving back at the motel where the woman was staying.

Once she got home she was “frantic” and “upset with myself”.

”What did I do to deserve this? Just because I was wearing a bikini, trusting and nice to people,” she told the officer.

After getting back to the motel she called her best friend who immediately told her to ring the police and an ambulance.

“I just wanted the night to go and to die.”

Lawyers for the defendants earlier told the jury to keep open minds and the videos were “not the smoking gun” evidence the Crown had led them to believe.

The trial before Justice Gerard van Bohemen and a jury continues.